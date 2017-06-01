Ryan Moore to ride Aidan O’Brien’s Cliffs Of Moher in Derby

Cracksman and Cliffs Of Moher star in a final field of 19 runners for Saturday’s Investec Derby at Epsom.

The John Gosden-trained Cracksman, who carries the same colours as 2015 Derby hero Golden Horn, is unbeaten in two starts including a victory at the track in April’s Derby Trial.

That form has been well advertised since, with the runner-up, Permian, going on to land a Listed prize at Newmarket and the Dante Stakes at York. Permian renews the rivalry after being supplemented on Monday by trainer Mark Johnston at a cost of £85,000.

Dee Stakes winner Cliffs Of Moher is one six runners for Aidan O’Brien as he bids to win the world’s most famous Flat race for a sixth time.

The other Ballydoyle representatives are Capri, Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial winner Douglas Macarthur and Chester Vase one-two-three Venice Beach, Wings Of Eagles and The Anvil.

O’Brien’s Finn McCool was the only withdrawal.

Gosden also has a numerically strong hand, with Cracksman joined by stablemates Crowned Eagle, Glencadam Glory, the supplemented Khalidi and Pealer.

Other contenders include Martyn Meade’s Craven winner Eminent, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Rekindling and Saeed bin Suroor’s trio of Benbatl, Best Solution and Dubai Thunder.

Sylvester Kirk’s Salouen and 1,000-1 outsider Diore Lia make up the field.

The latter has finished down the field on her only two starts to date and attracted plenty of attention after it emerged she was set to be ridden by 7lb claimer Gina Mangan.

However, the British Horse Racing Authority on Wednesday prohibited Mangan from taking the ride and in her absence the filly will instead be partnered by another apprentice, Paddy Pilley.

Diore Lia will run for trainer John Jenkins for the first time after switching from Jane Chapple-Hyam’s stable.

Ryan Moore will ride Cliffs Of Moher, with Seamie Heffernan aboard Capri.

Douglas Macarthur (Colm O’Donoghue), Venice Beach (Donnacha O’Brien), Wings Of Eagles (Padraig Beggy) and The Anvil (Ana O’Brien) complete the Ballydoyle list of jockey bookings.