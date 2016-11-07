Rich Ricci excited about the potential of his new recruits

Senewalk heading most ante-post markets for the 2017 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Rich Ricci with trainer Willie Mullins: “As a son of Walk In The Park, just like Douvan and Min, we have high hopes for him,” said Ricci of Senewalk. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Rich Ricci is looking forward to seeing his exciting new recruits strut their stuff on the track this winter.

With a string of more than 50 horses, all under the care of Willie Mullins, Ricci is expecting some of his recent acquisitions to prove their worth.

Four-year-old Senewalk heads most ante-post markets for the 2017 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, although he has yet to jump in public.

“As a son of Walk In The Park, just like Douvan and Min, we have high hopes for him,” Ricci said in his blog for BetBright.

“While we don’t want to put anyone off him he hasn’t jumped a hurdle in public yet. He looks a two-miler and if we can get a clear run with him hopefully he will be near the top of the pecking order come March.”

French recruit Francin, a three-year-old by Air Chief Marshal, seems to be impressing at Mullins’ yard and is towards the head of the betting for the Triumph Hurdle.

“We like this guy. He won nicely over a mile-and-a-half at Lyon in June this year,” said Ricci.

Top level

“Provided he takes to hurdling we would be hopeful he can compete at the top level in the juvenile division.”

Riven Light, a four-year-old gelding by Raven’s Pass, might well be one to follow, according to Ricci.

“He hasn’t got your typical jumping pedigree but he is a strong-looking animal. He will start in a two-mile maiden hurdle and is one to note,” he said.

Looking even further ahead than just this season, Ricci feels Chacun Pour Soi is a four-year-old with a big future over fences.

“This is an absolutely stunning horse who has been bought as a chaser,” said Ricci. “His hurdles form held up for the majority of the spring at a strong level in Auteuil and he will stay over those for another season.

“He should pay his way this coming season but we are already looking forward to going chasing with him in 12 months’ time where hopefully he will be a leading light.”

Champagne Fever won the Cheltenham Champion Bumper for Mullins and Ricci in 2012, and one for that sphere this season is the recent point-to-point recruit to the yard, Getabird.

“Getabird has Long Run and J’y Vole buried in the pedigree so a good, long-term prospect,” said the owner.

“He is from the first crop of Getaway and Willie seems to like them so far. It could be Christmas before we see him on the track.”

