Pulled muscle rules Faugheen out of Champion Hurdle

‘It’s frustrating, he’d done everything right at home and was ready. I hope it’s not serious’

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Faugheen will not be taking part in Sunday’s Irish Champion Hurdle. Photograph: Inpho

Faugheen will not be taking part in Sunday’s Irish Champion Hurdle. Photograph: Inpho

 

Faugheen has been ruled out of his reappearance in the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday with a pulled muscle.

Willie Mullins’ 2015 Champion Hurdle winner has been off the track since winning the Leopardstown showpiece 12 months ago.

His season has been interrupted by a series of niggling problems, and it appears another one has struck.

With 2016 Champion Hurdle winner and stablemate Annie Power also on the sidelines, a frustrating season for Mullins shows no signs of letting up.

“I hope it’s not serious,” Mullins.

“It’s a muscle on his hind quarters that he’s pulled and he’ll hopefully be all right in a few days.

“It’s frustrating, as he’d done everything right at home and was ready to run.

“While it’s only slight, I just dare not risk him.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.