Presenting Percy pierces through field to claim Pertemps

The Pat Kelly-Davy Russell combination struck for the second year in a row

Davy Russell on Presenting Percy wins the 2.10 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Davy Russell on Presenting Percy wins the 2.10 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

 

Presenting Percy turned the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle into a procession as he gave trainer Pat Kelly and jockey Davy Russell back-to-back victories.

Mall Dini had struck for the same Irish team 12 months ago and Presenting Percy (11-1) followed up in devastating fashion.

Russell brought the six-year-old through the pack to lead before the final flight and storm up the hill to win from Barney Dawn, Jury Duty and The Tourard Man.

Russell said of the three-and-three-quarter-length winner: “To be honest the credit has to go to Pat Kelly, he’s a master and he improved for the better ground and I’d like to apologise to Phil Smith (BHA handicapper), maybe he was right (to give him more weight that his official Irish rating).

“Probably 99 times out of 100 the handicapper does a good job, but I thought he’d been a bit harsh on him. Pat has obviously found improvement in him.

“I rode my luck a bit and jumped him off at the back, but he settled lovely and it all went well.

“I’ve been to a lot of sporting occasions, but this is the ultimate.”

Owner Philip Reynolds said: “We were here this time last year and it was a dream come true, I can’t believe we’ve done it again.

“Pat Kelly is unbelievable, he has a 100 per cent strike-rate here

“I gave my wife a present of this horse this time last year, hoping she could have as much fun as me.

“Davy is unbelievable around here, a master.

“We were very disappointed when the handicapper here gave us an extra 6lb after his win at Fairyhouse, we had to run that day and win to make sure we got in. I wasn’t sure we needed another six, but maybe Phil is right.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.