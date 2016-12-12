Paul Gilligan’s BHA rehearing to begin on Tuesday

Co Galway trainer’s solicitor critical of delay in organising review of six-month ban

Brian O'Connor

Athenry-based trainer Paul Gilligan was banned for six months by BHA in March. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho.

Athenry-based trainer Paul Gilligan was banned for six months by BHA in March. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho.

 

Paul Gilligan will face a British Horseracing Authority (BHA) rehearing on Tuesday after an original six-month ban for the Co Galway trainer was set aside earlier this year due to an appearance of bias.

Athenry-based Gilligan, a Cheltenham festival winner in 2010, was suspended for six months in March after being found guilty of running a horse at Uttoxeter which, the BHA concluded, had previously run at an officially unrecognised “flapper” meeting in Ireland in 2014.

However the panel which arrived at that decision was chaired by solicitor Matthew Lohn who it was later revealed was a client of the BHA and had been paid for private advice.   

That information emerged during a case involving cross-channel trainer Jim Best who was originally banned for four years for ordering two horses to be stopped. That suspension was quashed in April. A verdict on the rehearing into the Best case will be delivered on Monday.

‘Separate cases’

“These are two completely separate cases. The only similarity is the Lohn factor. If by chance they convict Jim Best on Monday it might blow wind in the sails of the BHA but either way it won’t affect us,” Gilligan’s solicitor, Michael Keane said on Sunday.

Gilligan denies the charge of running a racehorse at a “flap” and Keane has criticised the delay in organising a rehearing.   

“My view is that the BHA case against Paul is weak. It is purely an issue of identification of two horses. Paul is a small trainer and small trainers have it tough enough as it is. My concern is to allow Paul get on with his career and his life and attract owners,” Keane said.

“We will see what happens with Jim Best. They are two different cases under two different rules of racing so win lose or draw the verdict will make no difference to us. Paul’s hearing will be on Tuesday and Wednesday,” he added.

Best is hoping to get the green light to continue his career after a prolonged and controversial process which has taken place after the trainer’s former conditional jockey, Paul John, alleged he had been instructed by Best to stop two horses last December.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.