Our Duke edges Coney Island to take thrilling Grade One victory

Our Duke claimed victory in a thrilling renewal of the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

A strong field of 10 runners went to post for the three-mile Grade One, with Eddie Harty’s Coney Island the 5-2 favourite to add to his top-level success in the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse.

Briar Hill fell heading out onto the second circuit, while Alpha Des Obeaux was pulled up after making a bad mistake in the back straight, but four horses turned for home with a chance of success.

They grey Disko held a narrow advantage, with Coney Island travelling powerfully in his slipstream, before the Jessica Harrington-trained Our Duke came to join both at the final fence.

Coney Island hit the front inside the final furlong, but 4-1 shot Our Duke saw out the trip best under Robbie Power and got up to score by half a length, with the favourite the same distance in front of Disko.

Power said: “That was a very decent field. The Drinmore winner was in there and plenty of other good horses and for Our Duke to win, having made as many mistakes as he did, it just shows how good a horse he is.

“If we can improve his jumping a little bit, he’s going to be a very good horse.”

Harrington said: “He’s unbelievable. After the mistake he made at the second last, I thought that was his chance gone, but he doesn’t know how to give up.

“They were going a step quicker today than they did at Navan last time and he just didn’t jump as well. I’d say it was just that step up in class, but he’ll have learnt a lot today.

“For a horse his size, I know he won his bumpers well, but everything he did last year was probably only a bonus compared to hopefully what he’ll go on and do this year.

“He has plenty of stamina and three miles is no problem.

“Today was the plan. He’s probably not a horse that takes a lot of racing.

“He had a hard enough race there and he won’t be appearing for a while now.”

RaceBets introduced Our Duke into the RSA Chase market at 10-1.

Asked about an appearance in the three-mile novice at the Cheltenham Festival, the trainer added: “He could do. It kind of suits him with the hill and everything. We’ll see what happens.

“That was probably as good a ground as he’s ever run on. The only thing we were worried about was the ground and he doesn’t seem to mind it.”

Meanwhile, Willie Mullins’ domination at the festival continued in the Willis Towers Watson European Breeders Fund Mares Hurdle as Let’s Dance proved much too good for her rivals.

The four-year-old was a smart performer in top juvenile company last season, but having failed to win a race until scoring at Sligo in May, she remains a novice for the current campaign.

She impressed on her comeback in a Listed event at Punchestown last month and with the multiples running up, she was the 3-10 favourite for this Grade Three test.

Slowmotion kept Let’s Dance honest for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey, but was unable to go with her from the home turn and there was 17 lengths between them at the line.

Mullins said: “She did that well and jumped and galloped like we thought she would do. We’re pleased with her and she’s improving all the time.

“I didn’t really get a chance to talk to Ruby but from what I can gather it was pretty straightforward.

“The mares’ novice (at Cheltenham) is only two miles and she might go out further in trip. She may go for the (OLBG) Mares’ Hurdle even though she’s only a novice. She’ll be entered in both.

“Looking at that performance she could get three miles.”

Mullins had already made it number 20 for the week when Battleford claimed the Guinness Maiden Hurdle.

The champion trainer saddled six winners at Leopardstown and Limerick combined on Boxing Day and repeated the feat the following afternoon before enjoying a five-timer on Wednesday.

With Mullins having already landed the first two races at Limerick, high-class bumper performer Battleford was the 4-9 favourite to bounce back from a disappointing hurdling debut at Navan last month.

Ruby Walsh dictated matters at the head of affairs and while Coeur Joyeux was a persistent threat, the market leader saw him off by two lengths.

Walsh said: “He probably could improve a bit with his jumping. He didn’t jump as well as he has schooled at home.

“He’s a tough horse who will like a trip and he’ll move up in grade I’d imagine now.”

And Mullins said: “He was very good but a bit novicey at a few of his hurdles. He was way better than he was in Navan.

“He’s another horse that’s going to keep on improving. He’s so strong and big in himself. I don’t know if he’s fit yet. He was impressive.

“He’d step up in trip all the time I’d say. Three miles won’t be a problem to him. He’s a really tough horse.

“He gives himself a hard time all the time, but he thrives on it.”

Meanwhile, in the opener, Courtncatcher knuckled down to claim top honours in the Martinstown Opportunity Handicap Chase.

Patrick Duffy’s charge was a 12-1 chance having filled the runner-up spot on his latest appearance at Thurles earlier in the month.

The nine-year-old was one of a number of horses in with a chance rounding the home turn and showed a good attitude after the final fence under Conor Brassil to prevail by two and a half lengths.

Thomond was second ahead of Dallas Cowboy in third.

Gambled-on favourite Katnap was bitterly disappointing.

Duffy said: “He’s been running very well but not clicking. He ran well in Cork in the National but maybe didn’t get home.

“I’ve only the one horse so I’m up against it.

“I’m over 80 and I ride him every day. I ride fast work as well. Nobody else rides him but me.”