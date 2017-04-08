One for Arthur wins the Aintree Grand National

One For Arthur has become only the second-ever Scottish-trained winner of the Grand National.

The 14-1 shot, ridden by Derek Fox from county Sligo, kept Cause Of Causes at bay and clinched the steeplechase at Aintree.

It is the first time a Scottish-trained horse has won the race since Rubistic in 1979.

One For Arthur is trained by Kinross-based Lucinda Russell, whose partner and assistant is former champion jockey Peter Scudamore.

She said: ”What a day. We have a fantastic team behind us and I’m just so pleased.

”He’s amazing. He’s improved every time. I kept thinking barring accidents, he would win the National and he has.

”Together (Peter and I) we have had good and bad times but the horses are all back in form now.

”It’s brilliant for Scotland. I said it’s for Scotland, but it’s really for the team and the yard. It’s out of this world.”

For Arthur is owned by the Two Golf Widows, aka Deborah Thomson and Belinda McClung, and they were left in disbelief after watching their horse triumph by four and a half lengths.

Thomson said: “I just can’t believe it. It’s been an absolutely amazing day. Arthur just cruised that race, Derek rode so well and I’m just a bit lost for words really.

“I just can’t believe we’ve won the Grand National — it’s fantastic. He’s given us a fantastic journey.”

McClung added: “I thought this morning, it’s baking hot so there’s no pressure now, he’s not going to win on that ground but I have to say he’s just shown his class today. He’s amazing and he got a great ride.”

Jamie Codd, rider of the Gordon Elliott-trained Cause Of Causes, added: “He’s a fantastic little horse. I thought I had half a chance at the back of the last, but the winner has won quite well on the day.

“My horse has galloped all the way to the line. He’s an incredible little horse. I’m disappointed I didn’t win, but he’s run a great race.”

Where they finished:

1st ONE FOR ARTHUR 14-1

2nd Cause Of Causes 16-1 4 1/2 lengths

3rd Saint Are 25-1 3 3/4 lengths

4th Blaklion 8-1 favourite 1/2 length

5th Gas Line Boy

6th Vieux Lion Rouge

7th Lord Windermere

8th Regal Encore

9th Pleasant Company

10th Houblon Des Obeaux

11th Ballynagour

12th Le Mercurey

13th Goodtoknow

14th Just A Par

15th La Vaticane

16th The Last Samuri

17th Tenor Nivernais

18th Roi Des Francs

19th Wonderful Charm

National Order Casualties:

Vicente, fell 1st

Cocktails At Dawn, fell 1st

The Young Master, fell 6th

Raz De Maree, unseated rider 6th

Definitly Red, pulled up before 9th

Thunder And Roses, unseated rider 9th

Saphir Du Rheu, unseated rider 11th

Stellar Notion, pulled up before 13th

Measureofmydreams, unseated ride 15th

Ucello Conti, unseated rider 22nd

Shantou Flyer, pulled up before 27th

Perfect Candidate, pulled up before 27th

Wounded Warrior, pulled up before 29th

Double Shuffle, pulled up before 29th

Doctor Harper, pulled up before 29th

More Of That, pulled up before 30th

Drop Out Joe, pulled up before 30th

Highland Lodge, pulled up before 30th

Bishops Road, pulled up before 30th

O’Faolains Boy, pulled up after 30th

Rogue Angel, pulled up after 30th