One for Arthur wins the Aintree Grand National
Only Scotland’s second ever winner, with Sligo’s Derek Fox the winning jockey
One For Arthur ridden by jockey Derek Fox jumps the last on the way to winning the Grand National at Aintree. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
One For Arthur has become only the second-ever Scottish-trained winner of the Grand National.
The 14-1 shot, ridden by Derek Fox from county Sligo, kept Cause Of Causes at bay and clinched the steeplechase at Aintree.
It is the first time a Scottish-trained horse has won the race since Rubistic in 1979.
One For Arthur is trained by Kinross-based Lucinda Russell, whose partner and assistant is former champion jockey Peter Scudamore.
She said: ”What a day. We have a fantastic team behind us and I’m just so pleased.
”He’s amazing. He’s improved every time. I kept thinking barring accidents, he would win the National and he has.
”Together (Peter and I) we have had good and bad times but the horses are all back in form now.
”It’s brilliant for Scotland. I said it’s for Scotland, but it’s really for the team and the yard. It’s out of this world.”
For Arthur is owned by the Two Golf Widows, aka Deborah Thomson and Belinda McClung, and they were left in disbelief after watching their horse triumph by four and a half lengths.
Thomson said: “I just can’t believe it. It’s been an absolutely amazing day. Arthur just cruised that race, Derek rode so well and I’m just a bit lost for words really.
“I just can’t believe we’ve won the Grand National — it’s fantastic. He’s given us a fantastic journey.”
McClung added: “I thought this morning, it’s baking hot so there’s no pressure now, he’s not going to win on that ground but I have to say he’s just shown his class today. He’s amazing and he got a great ride.”
Jamie Codd, rider of the Gordon Elliott-trained Cause Of Causes, added: “He’s a fantastic little horse. I thought I had half a chance at the back of the last, but the winner has won quite well on the day.
“My horse has galloped all the way to the line. He’s an incredible little horse. I’m disappointed I didn’t win, but he’s run a great race.”
Where they finished:
1st ONE FOR ARTHUR 14-1
2nd Cause Of Causes 16-1 4 1/2 lengths
3rd Saint Are 25-1 3 3/4 lengths
4th Blaklion 8-1 favourite 1/2 length
5th Gas Line Boy
6th Vieux Lion Rouge
7th Lord Windermere
8th Regal Encore
9th Pleasant Company
10th Houblon Des Obeaux
11th Ballynagour
12th Le Mercurey
13th Goodtoknow
14th Just A Par
15th La Vaticane
16th The Last Samuri
17th Tenor Nivernais
18th Roi Des Francs
19th Wonderful Charm
National Order Casualties:
Vicente, fell 1st
Cocktails At Dawn, fell 1st
The Young Master, fell 6th
Raz De Maree, unseated rider 6th
Definitly Red, pulled up before 9th
Thunder And Roses, unseated rider 9th
Saphir Du Rheu, unseated rider 11th
Stellar Notion, pulled up before 13th
Measureofmydreams, unseated ride 15th
Ucello Conti, unseated rider 22nd
Shantou Flyer, pulled up before 27th
Perfect Candidate, pulled up before 27th
Wounded Warrior, pulled up before 29th
Double Shuffle, pulled up before 29th
Doctor Harper, pulled up before 29th
More Of That, pulled up before 30th
Drop Out Joe, pulled up before 30th
Highland Lodge, pulled up before 30th
Bishops Road, pulled up before 30th
O’Faolains Boy, pulled up after 30th
Rogue Angel, pulled up after 30th