Nichols Canyon injured on way to America and ruled out of Nashville contest

Cheltenham success had him in line for possible £500,000 bonus for winning both

Ruby Walsh on board Nichols Canyon celebrate after victory in the Sun Bets Stayers Hurdle during St Patrick’s Thursday of the Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Ruby Walsh on board Nichols Canyon celebrate after victory in the Sun Bets Stayers Hurdle during St Patrick’s Thursday of the Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

 

Nichols Canyon will miss Saturday’s Calvin Houghland Iroquois in Nashville after suffering an injury while shipping to America.

The seven-year-old was a likely favourite for the three-mile hurdle event after winning the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and finishing a narrow runner-up to Unowhatimeanharry at Punchestown last month.

Nichols Canyon’s Cheltenham success had put him in line for a possible £500,000 (€593,000)bonus available to any horse who wins the Stayers’ Hurdle and Nashville contest within 12 months.

Nichols Canyon had finished third in the race at Percy Warner Park last year and trainer Willie Mullins felt his charge had a fine chance of landing the Grade One prize.

“We are really, really disappointed not to be able to contend the race, particularly due to the international aspect and the very generous bonus offered,” he told www.nationalsteeplechase.com

“After two seasons of planning and coming up with the right horse, Nichols Canyon’s win at Cheltenham and previous experience of this race last year provided us with a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are devastated that he will miss out on being in contention for that level of prize money.

“The most important thing at the moment is to get Nichols Canyon home and plan for next season.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.