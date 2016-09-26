Munster National named in honour of JT McNamara

Former top-class amateur died in July after being paralysed following fall at Cheltenham

Teaforthree ridden by JT McNamara on the way to winning the National Hunt Steeple Chase at the 2012 Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Inpho

The Ladbrokes Munster National at Limerick has been renamed to honour the memory of JT McNamara.

The former top-class amateur, who was paralysed following a fall at the Cheltenham Festival in 2013, died in July, aged 41.

The €100,000 contest will be run on October 9th and has received 36 entries including Galway Plate hero Lord Scoundrel and his Kerry National-winning stable companion Wrath Of Titans.

Other contenders include Irish Grand National victor Rogue Angel and the Paul Nicholls-trained Vivaldi Collonges. Britain’s champion trainer won the race with Dear Villez in 2008.

Conor O’Neill, general manager of Limerick, said, “I’m absolutely delighted with the calibre of entries for the inaugural running of the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National.

“John Thomas McNamara and the Munster National are two names which are synonymous with horse racing in Limerick. John Thomas, a native of Croom, County Limerick will forever be fondly renowned as one of the greatest horsemen of all time after his passing in July.

“A highly regarded and well-respected amateur jockey, John Thomas was a man with a phenomenal talent which he combined with extraordinary determination and incredible bravery to enjoy success at the highest levels.

“The Munster National is one of the highlights of the National Hunt calendar and the eagerly-anticipated spectacle boasts a prize-fund of €100,000.

“It is only fitting that the Munster National is renamed as a tribute to the legendary John Thomas McNamara and it is an association that everybody at Limerick Racecourse is very proud to be a part of.”

