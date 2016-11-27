Mullins impressed with Min’s superb debut over fences

Min’s superb debut over fences at Navan would have lit up most other Sundays and even if Gordon Elliott’s incredible six-timer inevitably deflected attention then Willie Mullins can take consolation from the prospect of what his new chasing star might achieve in future.

Both Vautour and Douvan got their steeplechase careers underway in the same race and Min was every bit as impressive as both of them. Ruby Walsh took the initiative from the start and Min was all but foot-perfect before scooting away from the last to win by 10 lengths.

He was cut to 5-1 in some ante-post lists for the Arkle at Cheltenham, behind Nicky Henderson’s Altior who denied Min success in last season’s Supreme Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham. Anticipation about a rematch in March is likely to only deepen.

“I was suitably impressed. He jumps very well, sets himself and organises himself – I don’t have to do anything,” said Walsh who was nevertheless clinical when asked for comparisons with Douvan and Vautour.

“Min got beaten in the Supreme – the other two didn’t!”

The ill-fated Vautor did however get beaten in Leopardstown’s St Stephens Day feature, the Racing Post Novice Chase, on his second start over fences and that race, and a clash with Identity Thief, is likely to be next on Min’s programme.

“I see no reason to step him up in trip. He looked to jump well at that speed and I’m delighted with him,” said Mullins.

Lonely figure

Like everyone else Mullins spent the rest of the day fruitlessly chasing Elliott and the champion trainer cut a rather lonely figure in the runner-up spot after his 5-4 favourite Glens Harmony had to settle for second in the Listed bumper won by Three Swallowsnick.

The Mullins-trained 1-3 favourite Battlefront certainly missed his cue in the opening maiden hurdle and could finish only fourth to the Elliott trained Brelade.

If Brelade was impressive though then Death Duty was even more eye-catching when landing the day’s black type prize, the Grade Three Monksfield Novice Hurdle. Death Duty travelled supremely well throughout and didn’t have to be asked to do much in order to easily beat She’s A Star.

“I’d say he’s a fair horse,” Elliott said with typical understatement.

“He’s a chaser in the making so we’ll take it steady with him.”

Bookmakers reacted with more anticipation and Death Duty is as low as 8-1 for the Albert Bartlett over three miles at Cheltenham in March.

Elliott also gave a clean bill of health to Apple’s Jade who was narrowly beaten in Saturday’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle and the filly is likely to be upped to two and a half miles for her next start

Petit Mouchoir was still going well when taking a crashing fall at the third last in the Fighting Fifth and trainer Henry De Bromhead confirmed he has emerged unscathed from that spill.