Min makes it a Ruby Walsh/Willie Mullins Leopardstown treble

Min boosted his reputation with a sparkling performance in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown, making it a treble for Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins.

The anticipated head-to-head between Mullins’ much-hyped horse and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Identity Thief failed to materialise after Identity Thief jumped poorly before pulling up at halfway, and Bryan Cooper quickly dismounted.

Walsh controlled matters from the front on the 4-5 favourite Min, whose jumping was fast and fluent, and he careered away after flicking through the last to beat Ordinary World by nine lengths.

Earlier Bapaume claimed the scalp of Landofhopeandglory in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle.

Landofhopeandglory headed the Triumph Hurdle market after winning his first three over timber, most recently defeating Bapaume in a Fairyhouse Grade Three.

Bapaume was having his first start for Mullins that day, though, and has obviously come on for the run.

He and Landofhopeandglory jumped up either side of leader Zig Zag at the second-last and settled down to fight it out, but Bapaume found more reserves of stamina and scored by a length and three-quarters, with Mega Fortune only narrowly failing to catch Landofhopeandglory for second.

Boylesports cut Bapaume to 8-1 from 12-1 for the Triumph Hurdle and eased Landofhopeandglory to 10-1 from 6-1.

RaceBets went 7-1 (from 12-1) for the Cheltenham feature in March, and Walsh said: “We thought our horse had improved a little bit for his first run for us at Fairyhouse.

“It was pretty similar to Fairyhouse, I went pretty much the same speed myself today and I ignored Zig Zag in front. I rode my own race and he’s a tough horse. He jumped well, stays well and he’s improving.

“It was a good race and it’s great to win it. He’s a sharp looking horse, so who knows how much more he can improve?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mullins said: “He improved from the last day, as I hoped he might. He jumps and gallops and gets the job done.”

Bunk Off Early had made a victorious start to his jumping career in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Maiden Hurdle in the early race.

Mullins’ grey disputed the lead with Imperial Way until a slick leap two out carried him a couple of lengths clear.

As Imperial Way faded, his stablemate Outspoken emerged as the main threat but Walsh had not pressed any buttons on 7-4 favourite Bunk Off Early, who quickened again and passed the post with five and a half lengths in hand.

The winner was given a 16-1 quote for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March by Paddy Power.

Walsh said of the Supreme Horse Racing Club-owned winner: “He was a bit keen. He jumped well and quickened smartly to win. It was a good performance.”

Meanwhile Joey Sasa stayed on strongly to claim top honours in the Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle.

Barra took the lead off favourite Castello Sforza at the top of the straight, but Sean Flanagan had him in his sights on the Noel Meade-trained 3-1 chance.

Joey Sasa took it up at the final flight and saw out his race well to triumph by two and a quarter lengths.