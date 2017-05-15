Michael Halford seeks to fulfill lifetime ambition at the Curragh

Michael Halford aims to fire two shots at a lifetime ambition when Ireland’s first classics of 2017 are run at the Curragh in less than a fortnight.

The Co Kildare trainer has the Athasi Stakes-winner Rehana on target for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and confirmed the plan is for his exciting unbeaten colt Irishcorrespondent to line up for the previous day’s 2,000 Guineas.

That could result in a clash with Aidan O’Brien’s Newmarket Guineas hero Churchill, who is odds-on in ante-post betting lists for the Curragh Classic.

Irishcorrespondent is as low as 8-1 for the colts race after winning easily over the course and distance on Sunday, in just his second start after making a winning debut at Leopardstown a little over a month ago.

“It’s a big ask in a short space of time, but the Guineas comes around quick and that’s just the way it is. It’s no-one’s fault,” said Halford, who rates Irishcorrespondent the best colt he’s trained since his sole previous Group One success story, the 2010 Racing Post Trophy winner, Casamento.

“I was tempted to drop down a furlong and go for the Tetrarch with him but the ground came up quick so we decided to wait with him. We’ve had a clear run and Shane [Foley] thought he would improve off Sunday’s race. Hopefully that will leave him right,” Halford added.

Rehana was an impressive winner of the Group 3 Athasi at the start of this month, but she too is likely to face the might of the Ballydoyle team, with the Newmarket 1,000 Guineas winner Winter favourite to double up at the Curragh.

”[Rehana]’s been in super form since the Athasi and she would love fast ground. Irishcorrespondent is a big horse so you’d think he wouldn’t like firm but I’m sure they’ll have beautiful ground on the day at the Curragh,” said Halford.

“It would be a lifetime’s ambition to win a classic at the Curragh. We have two shots and that’s fantastic but you also have to be realistic. I wouldn’t be too upset if Aidan O’Brien’s lorry broke down on the way up the road to the Curragh!”

Another talented Halford colt is the Godolphin-owned Ambassadorial, who lost his unbeaten record when he came third at Dundalk last month but remains on course for Royal Ascot.

“We’ve had to slow up with him rather than stop and give him time, but the Jersey at Ascot is the plan with him,” the trainer said.

Portage was Halford’s first Royal Ascot winner in last year’s Hunt Cup.

High Stakes

Prior to the Curragh Classics, Aidan O’Brien’s Group One focus is likely to be on this Saturday’s Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury, for which the champion trainer’s Somehow is a 5-1 in some ante-post lists.

The filly stepped up to win the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket in impressive style on her last start.

Among a dozen possible starters in Saturday’s race is her stable companion Cougar Mountain.

Godolphin’s Ribchester and Galileo Gold, who is owned by Al Shaqab, top the betting for a race which O’Brien has won just once before, with Hawk Wing 15 years ago.

The Martyn Meade-trained Acclaim could be a Lockinge dark-horse, having ended 2016 with a Group Two success.

“If you look at his last race there was no stopping him. This was a horse who was improving and on the up. It was no fluke and I think there’s more to come. There’s no reason why he can’t keep progressing. Once we took him down and got his confidence going and allowed him time to mature he has just kept on progressing,” Meade said.