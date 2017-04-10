Luke Comer fined for refusing stable inspection

Comer had refused permission for Turf Club officials to inspect his stables last month

Brian O'Connor

 

The high profile property developer Luke Comer has been given a suspended six-month suspension of his licence to train racehorses, and fined €10,000 by the Turf Club, after he refused permission for officials from the regulatory body to inspect his stables in Kilternan last month.

At a Referrals Committee hearing chaired by Justice Tony Hunt, Comer was also ordered to pay €4,000 in costs. Comer apologised to the Turf Club officials who arrived to inspect his yard on March 22nd. They included the Turf Club’s chief veterinary officer, and head of anti-doping, Dr Lynn Hillyer.

The six-month suspension of Comer’s licence will only take effect if he fails to comply with Turf Club rules in the next six months. It was also agreed an inspection of Comer’s premises will take place and any issues arising will, if necessary, be put before the Referrals Committee.

