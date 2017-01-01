Lizzie Kelly gets gutsy Agrapat up to pip L’Ami Serge

Lizzie Kelly was seen to great effect as Agrapart rallied to nail L’Ami Serge in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Winner of the Betfair Hurdle last season, the six-year-old sat just behind Cole Harden for much of the two-and-a-half-mile contest.

Kelly must have thought it was going to be easy as she cruised into the lead just into the home straight, but Daryl Jacob was going even better on the 2-1 favourite L’Ami Serge.

He went two lengths clear at one point, but the famous hill claimed yet another victim as Kelly galvanised Agrapart (16-1) to give the only female to have recorded a Grade One victory in Britain another notable success.

It has been a rather quiet spell for Kelly’s step-father and trainer Nick Williams, but the pair have started 2017 in the best fashion with a double after Coo Star Sivola’s success earlier on the card.

Kelly, riding just her third winner of the season, told ITV Racing: “I made the decision to go back home, we’ve got a lot of good horses and we just needed a bit of luck — today we’ve had it.

“This horse is a legend, I knew he had a great shout, we came in quietly at 16-1 but the way he won the Betfair I knew he’d stay further and it’s rained all day, which was always going to suit him.

“We’d like to think he might stay three miles, maybe the Stayers’ Hurdle, you never know.

“It’s been a tough season and I’m just glad we’ve come here today and the hard work of everyone has paid off.”

Nicky Henderson said of L’Ami Serge: “I don’t think he did anything wrong, it looks like he enjoyed hurdling and I’m entitled to stay hurdling now.

“He ran like the best horse and didn’t do anything wrong, he travelled to me like a two-miler. He doesn’t look like a stayer and I don’t imagine he’ll be going any further.”

Earlier William Twiston-Davies joined an elite list of jockeys to have ridden a winner at Royal Ascot and at Cheltenham after steering Cogry to glory in the BetBright Casino Handicap Hurdle.

Six months after partnering Primitivo to victory at Flat racing’s blue riband meeting, Twiston-Davies successfully teamed up with his father, Nigel, to claim the three-mile affair.

Despite failing to complete in four starts over fences this season, the 9-2 winner rallied valiantly from the front to defeat favourite Rocklander by a hard-fought neck.

Shantou Flyer gave his new connections an immediate return on their investment by winning the £60,000 BetBright Best For Festival Betting Handicap Chase.

Formerly trained in Ireland by Colin Bowe, the seven-year-old was having his first run for Rebecca Curtis and his first since the Galway Plate.

He crept into contention behind Village Vic, but did well to avoid the falling Henri Parry Morgan coming down the hill and then stayed on stoutly for Aidan Coleman.

Village Vic gave his usual bold sight but went down by three lengths behind the 20-1 shot. Top Gamble was third.

Whisper narrowly prevailed from Clan Des Obeaux in the BetBright Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

Nicky Henderson’s nine-year-old looked booked for second as Clan Des Obeaux powered into the straight with a three-length lead but he got in tight to the second-last.

That gave Whisper and Davy Russell an opportunity they were not to pass up and despite the odds-on favourite rallying gamely after the last, he could not quite catch the 11-4 winner, who was half a length to the good at the line.

Whisper had been a classy staying hurdler in the past but appeared to have lost his way last season. However, like so many before him he has been nursed back to his best by Henderson.

Russell told ITV Racing: “All credit to Nicky and the team.

“He jumped great, he knows what he is doing.

“Dai (Walters, owner) rang me two weeks ago and said it was important I came to ride him again to keep the horse moving forwards.

“He stayed really well today.”