Liz Doyle has winning Limerick formula with Sea Scorpion

After Sea Scorpion won at Tramore less than a fortnight ago his trainer Liz Doyle spelled out the formula for his success – “soft ground, near bottom weight: it’s not rocket science!”. And it’s a formula which can work out again at Limerick on Tuesday.

This time the going conditions are heavy and Sea Scorpion has just 10.2 for a handicap hurdle – a three-mile trip that should suit him even better. Doyle has also engaged Conor Walsh and his 7lb claim.

It all adds up to another sound chance for a horse that won well over an extended 2½ miles around Tramore’s tight turns earlier this month.

This more galloping track and three miles should be no problem. Sea Scorpion has already been placed over three miles at Kilbeggan last April but the going will be much more to his liking here and he looks up to defying a 7lb penalty for his Tramore success.

Doyle has Nerual in an opening maiden hurdle which sees Willie Mullins’s Some Neck try to get off the mark over flights after finishing runner-up in four of his five bumper starts.

Light touch

Limerick’s Day two feature is the €50,000 Tim Duggan Handicap Chase and low-weight formula could also be the way to go in this.

Eugene O’Sullivan’s A Decent Excuse has always promised to win a decent pot and comes here on the back of a good run over flights behind Irish Bulletin earlier this month.

Prior to that A Decent Excuse ran in the Cork National but is versatile in terms of trip as he proved with good effort at Listowel and Cork in the autumn. He races here off 10.6 and O’Sullivan, too, has employed a 7lb claim.

Duke Cass reverted from handicap company to win a novice hurdle in impressive style at a Limerick meeting earlier this month and he can get the better of the Fairyhouse winner Usurp in the finale.

Gigginstown’s colours can collect in the mares’ maiden hurdle with Coquine D’Aunou, who ran a good second to Crack Mome at Clonmel. Limerick: 12.00 Some Neck; 12.30 Coquine D’Aunou; 1.00 Fly Round the Bend; 1.35 Sea Scorpion (Nap); 2.10 A Decent Excuse; 2.45 Quarry Rua; 3.20 Duke Cass. Nap and Double: Sea Scorpion & Duke Cass