Limini to miss the Champion Hurdle

Willie Mullins had considered adding Limini to race on opening day of Cheltenham

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Limini will not go in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photograph: PA Wire.

Limini will not go in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photograph: PA Wire.

 

Limini has not been supplemented for Tuesday’s Stan James Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, leaving Buveur D’Air and Yanworth to top 13 contenders.

Willie Mullins had raised the possibility of adding Limini to the Grade One event following her recent victorious seasonal bow, but opted not to pitch her into the opening day feature.

That leaves the JP McManus-owned pair of Buveur D’Air and Yanworth, trained by Nicky Henderson and Alan King respectively, battling it out for ante-post favouritism.

McManus and Henderson have a second string to their collective bow through dual Champion Hurdle runner-up My Tent Or Yours, while the Seven Barrows trainer also has a third runner in Brain Power, who is owned by Michael Buckley.

While Limini has not been added to the mix, Mullins has left in both Footpad and Vroum Vroum Mag, although the latter is expected to defend her OLBG Mares’ Hurdle title on the same card instead.

Mullins also has Wicklow Brave in contention, with Henry de Bromhead’s Petit Mouchoir the leading Irish contender following his two recent Grade One victories.

Moon Racer, one of the main ante-post fancies for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, stands his ground for David Pipe, with Nigel Twiston-Davies primed to throw Festival regular The New One into battle once again in the two-mile showpiece.

King’s second string Sceau Royal, Dan Skelton’s Ch’tibello and the Malcolm Jefferson-trained Cyrus Darius round out the contenders.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.