Landfall strikes as Douglas Macarthur disappoints at Leopardstown

Douglas Macarthur disappointed as Landfall won the Willis Towers Watson Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown.

A leading ante-post fancy for the Investec Derby, Aidan O’Brien’s charge was sent off 8-13 favourite for the Group Three prize and took them along in the early stages, but the writing was on the wall when the Ken Condon-trained winner travelled nicely into contention turning for home.

Shane Foley’s mount found much more when push came to shove and the 9-1 chance stretched out to record a two-and-a-quarter-length verdict over Firey Speech, who nabbed the favourite for second late on.

“He was maybe a big enough price. We did really like him and as I said at the time when he won at the Curragh I thought he was just about ready to start,” said Condon.

“He’s worked twice since then and you could see that he acts like the good ones and they improve from work to work and week to week.

“I’d say he’ll be put away now and we’ll aim him for some nice races next year.

“I’d say he’ll stay a mile and a quarter but he has that nice blend of speed and stamina. All the good ones have that.

“He’s a talented horse and one to look forward to. If he was still a colt he’d be going for the Group One in France on October 30th, but because he’s a gelding that’s out.”

Rain Goddess sprang 50-1 a surprise when making a winning debut in the Ballylinch Stud EBF Fillies Maiden.

Holiday Girl was sent straight to the front by Billy Lee and refused to go down without a fight when challenged by O’Brien’s Key To My Heart in the home straight, but neither could repel the late challenge of David Wachman’s outsider.

The Galileo filly finished with a wet sail under Declan McDonogh and crossed the line with a length to spare from Holiday Girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trainer David Wachman, who will retire at the end of the season, said: “She’s a nice filly. She’s straightforward and Declan gave her a great ride.

“She’ll be a nice filly for Aidan next year.”

Quick Jack (5-1) came out on top in a thrilling finish as Tony Martin recorded a one-two in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Petingo’ Handicap.

It was Pyromaniac that got first crack at pace-setting duo Benkei and Intense Tango, and McDonogh’s mount looked to be on his way to justifying 7-2 favouritism when bursting into the lead a furlong out.

However, Quick Jack took off down the outside for Oisin Orr and came from way off the pace to deny his stable companion by a neck in the dying strides.

“It was a great result and unfortunately there had to be a loser,” said Martin.

“I couldn’t be happier and they are two good horses. Golden Spear ran a cracker, too.

“He was drawn 16 and the young lad was superb on him. There was no point being up with the hurly burly. He took his time and the gaps came at the right time.”

Orr said: “I had the worst draw of all but managed to get in and he got a lovely run round.

“He got there at the line and did it well in the end.”