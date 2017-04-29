Labaik’s career in doubt after suffering Punchestown injury

Gordon Elliott: Chances of return ‘very slim’ for temperamental Cheltenham winner

Labaik and jockey Jack Kennedy in action during the Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Labaik and jockey Jack Kennedy in action during the Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle hero Labaik may have run his last race after suffering an injury in in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle on Friday.

The Gordon Elliott-trained grey, who has failed to jump off on several occasions, put his best foot forward to run out an impressive winner of the traditional curtain-raiser at last month’s Cheltenham Festival.

He returned to his old ways when standing at the start in the Champion Novice Hurdle, but did take part in Friday’s feature event and was far from disgraced in finishing fourth.

However, Elliott confirmed his charge had suffered a potentially career-threatening injury during the race.

Elliott said: “He was very good and Davy Russell said if he’d jumped any of the last three hurdles he might nearly have won.

“He came home and he was very sore on Friday night, so we’ll see how he is, but I’d say we won’t be seeing him for a good while.

“He was in the vet’s [on Friday night] and the chances of running again could be very slim.

“He’s a good horse. Unfortunately he’s quirky, but that’s the way it goes.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.