Katie Walsh to miss Grand National after breaking her arm

The long wait for a woman to ride a Grand National winner is set to extend after Katie Walsh was ruled out of Saturday’s big race with a broken arm sustained at Aintree on Thursday.

Walsh had been due to ride Wonderful Charm in the National but a fall at the famous ‘Chair’ fence in the Foxhunters Chase won by Dineur saw her taken to hospital where the injury was confirmed.

Nick Scholfield will take the mount on Wonderful Charm and on the 40th anniversary of Charlotte Brew becoming the first woman to ride in the National no female jockey will be in the line up for the world’s most famous steeplechase.

However also on the first day of the Aintree festival, Britain’s top female National Hunt rider, Lizzie Kelly, did secure a memorable Grade One success on Teaforthree.

The 23-year-old became the first woman to win a top-flight National Hunt race on the same horse last season but Kelly said Teaforthree’s narrow defeat of Cue Card in the Betway Bowl trumped even that.

“This means more than Kempton. I didn’t really appreciate that at the time but this is special,” said Kelly. “Next year’s Gold Cup dream is still alive!”

Enviable choice

In terms of headline-grabbing, it was enough to elbow even a short-odds Grade One double for Barry Geraghty and JP McManus to the side.

Buverur D’air became the eighth horse to complete the Champion Hurdle-Aintree Hurdle double and the title-holder may have Defi Du Seul to contend with next season after the Triumph Hurdle winner smoothly made it six from six over flights.

That could end up leaving Geraghty with an enviable choice but after missing Cheltenham through injury, the Irish jockey relished his return to big race success.

“He did that really well and was obviously back in his Cheltenham form,” said Geraghty after Buveur D’air’s smooth defeat of his stable companion My Tent Or Yours.

Irish-trained horses drew a blank on the first day of the National festival with Balnaslow getting closest for the visitors when runner-up in the Foxhunters.

The hat-trick seeking On The Fringe was pulled up before the second last having struggled to recover from a mistake at the ‘Chair.’