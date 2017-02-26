Jockey George Baker airlifted to hospital after St Moritz fall

Meeting at frozen lake abandoned after incident in opening race

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Jockey George Baker was airlifted to hospital after a fall at St Moritz. Photograph: Getty Images

Jockey George Baker was airlifted to hospital after a fall at St Moritz. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Classic-winning jockey George Baker was in intensive care in Switzerland after be was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after a fall at St Moritz.

Baker, who won the St Leger in September on Harbour Law, was riding Boomerang Bob for Jamie Osborne on the frozen lake track in Switzerland when the horse was brought down and fatally injured in the first race of the day.

Three horses came down in the incident but the other two and both of their riders escaped injury.

Baker was taken to a trauma hospital in Chur and the rest of the meeting was abandoned.

Baker’s agent, Guy Jewell, said: “George is in intensive care at the hospital.

“The one bit of good news so far is that he has already had a CT scan and that has come back clear.

“Now all we can do is wait for the medication to wear off.”

Speaking after the incident, St Moritz press officer Claudia Grasern-Woehrle said: “We’ve had a bad accident in the first race.

“The jockey George Baker was brought down. Unfortunately his horse died and the jockey has been airlifted to hospital.

“We checked the track following the incident and we have found a hole in it, which means we have had to cancel the rest of the meeting as safety comes first.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.