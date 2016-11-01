Jim Crowley escapes Kempton fall with a broken nose

Jim Crowley escaped with just a broken nose in the four-horse pile-up at Kempton on Monday that led to the meeting being abandoned.

The newly-crowned champion Flat jockey was released from hospital last night, but fellow rider Frederik Tylicki was in a “stable” condition in intensive care.

Crowley and Tylicki were unshipped from their mounts in the Breeders Backing Racing EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes, along with fellow riders Ted Durcan and Steve Drowne.

While the latter pair walked away from the incident, Crowley and Tylicki were taken to hospital in Tooting with suspected spinal injuries.

A hospital spokesman confirmed Tylicki remained in intensive care, while Crowley’s agent, Tony Hind, was able to relay favourable news on Crowley, who was presented with the title trophy for the first time at Ascot on Champions Day..

“Jim had a scan — no broken bones, all clear. All he has done is broken his nose,” said Hind. “It’s a massive relief.

“I’ll speak to him later. His wife rang me this morning and he was still asleep. He’ll call me back in his own time and we’ll take it from there.

“He feels like he’s had six rounds in the ring with Anthony Joshua at the moment.

“We were going to carry on (riding) for a bit, but I’ll wait until he speaks to me.”

Durcan revealed he had a broken ankle after having his injuries checked out at hospital.

He said: “I fractured by right ankle, but it could have been a lot worse.

“I kind of suspected I’d fractured it straight away, but because the doctors were obviously looking after the other two lads I was happy enough to hobble back into the weighing room and make my own way to Addenbrooke’s (Hospital).

“I don’t know how long I’ll be out, but it’s not the end of the world and I just hope Freddy is okay.”

Drowne recalled the incident ahead of making a swift return at Wolverhampton.

“Basically, Freddy’s horse clipped heels. It happens a few times in a race and he was unlucky he didn’t find a leg and went down,” Drowne told At The Races.

“On the all-weather it’s tight so when one goes down a few go down.

“Unfortunately he was at the front of the pack and a few horses went over him.

“Freddy never moved from the fall and Jim was in a bit of pain and was worried about his neck. Lucky enough, me and Ted were walking wounded.

“The doctors were quite concerned when they got to Freddy and called for the air ambulance really quick and did everything right. They were on to us straight away.

“I’m fine, a bit sore as you’d expect. I got away very lightly, especially when you compare it to Freddy.

“The lads knew it was bad. It was very quiet in the jockeys’ room, very subdued. I’d left by the time they’d called off the rest of the meeting. It didn’t surprise me.

“It was certainly the worst atmosphere I’d been in. The lads suspected Freddy was badly hurt.

“I reckon every 500 rides you are due a fall. It was one of those things and it was unfortunate it turned out as bad as it did.”