Jim Best given six-month ban but no financial penalty

Trainer Jim Best has been given a six-month suspension, with no financial penalty, by a British Horseracing Authority (BHA) disciplinary panel following a rehearing into the running and riding of two horses in December last year.

The panel ruled Best had instructed conditional jockey Paul John to ride Echo Brava and Missile Man other than on their merits and that they were “stopping rides”.

Panel chairman William Gage said: “That being so, the findings against Mr Best under Rule (C) 45 in respect of both races necessarily follow because he did not give his jockey proper instructions.”

The Lewes-based handler was also found to be in breach of the rule governing conduct prejudicial to horseracing.

Best, who denied all of the charges, was originally found in breach at a hearing in February, leading to a four-year disqualification.

But it emerged the chairman of the disciplinary panel at that hearing, solicitor Matthew Lohn, was engaged by the BHA on other matters, giving rise to claims of an appearance of bias in favour of the governing body.

At Best’s appeal in May, the guilty verdict and penalty were quashed and a rehearing ordered, with the BHA having conceded that while there was “no suggestion of any actual bias” in the case, the non-disclosure of Lohn’s other work “created an appearance of bias”.

The appeal board also said the disciplinary panel’s reasons for its findings “were clearly insufficient to support its decision in this case”.

John was never disqualified from the sport nor excluded from racecourses, but he was banned for 150 days – between December 21st, 2015, to May 19th this year – when he was unable to apply for a licence.

The case revolved around the performances of Echo Brava at Plumpton on December 14th and Missile Man at Towcester on December 17th. Both horses finished unplaced.

On the new penalty, Gage said: “The previous panel in the first inquiry, in our judgement, the penalty put forward was too substantial to stand.

“Mr Best’s licence should be suspended for six months from today and there should be no financial penalty.

“That is our decision.”

Best has seven days from Tuesday in which to appeal the verdict.