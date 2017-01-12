Jezki to return to action in Navan next week

Jezki is set to make his long-awaited return to action at Navan on January 21st.

Jessica Harrington’s 2014 Champion Hurdle hero has not been seen in competitive action since beating old foe Hurricane Fly on his first start over three miles at the 2015 Punchestown Festival.

The JP McManus-owned nine-year-old was pencilled in for a potential comeback in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown, a race in which he finished third to Hurricane Fly two years ago and last of four runners the previous year.

However, he will instead contest the Follow Navan On Facebook Hurdle before a potential return to Cheltenham in March for a tilt at the newly-named Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle.

Harrington said: “He did a bit of work after racing at Naas on Sunday and we are happy enough with him. It’s a nice conditions race at Navan and we felt it would suit better than taking on the Irish Champion hurdlers.

“The Stayers’ Hurdle is still Plan A, but we’ll see how he gets on in Navan first and take it from there.”

Jezki is a general 14-1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle on March 16th.