Identity Thief debuts over fences at Punchestown

Appearance of star chaser in the making is eagerly anticipated, as veteran Moscow Flyer’s death is confirmed

Brian O'Connor

Barry Geraghty and Moscow Flyer in action at Aintree. The former champion chaser has died of colic at the age of 22. Photograph: Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Barry Geraghty and Moscow Flyer in action at Aintree. The former champion chaser has died of colic at the age of 22. Photograph: Julian Herbert/Getty Images

 

The Grade 1 winning hurdler Identity Thief makes his eagerly anticipated debut over fences at Punchestown on Saturday, 15 years almost to the day since Moscow Flyer’s own dramatic first chasing start.

On Friday came confirmation from the Irish National Stud that the great former two-mile champion chaser had died due to a colic, aged 22.

He was described by his trainer Jessica Harrington as a “horse of a lifetime”.

She added: “People forget how good a hurdler he was. He was winning Grade 1s around the time of Istabraq. He was very smart, but completely different over fences.”

Nevertheless, Moscow Flyer’s first start over the bigger obstacles didn’t augur well – with a fall at Fairyhouse – and Identity Thief’s trainer Henry de Bromhead will hope he has a much less dramatic start to his new career.

Last season’s Fighting Fifth winner teams up with the Grand National winning rider David Mullins for the first time, and anything but a smooth Beginners Chase success will be a surprise.

Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud team is also strongly represented in the other Beginners Chase, with Disko looking an interesting contender.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.