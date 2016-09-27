Horse Racing Ireland endorses CEO Brian Kavanagh for third term

A meeting of the board of Horse Racing Ireland today endorsed the controversial reappointment of Brian Kavanagh for a third term as chief executive and confirmed its backing for chairman Joe Keeling.

Sources insisted afterwards that Keeling “retains the full confidence of the board” despite the prospect of Dáil questions being asked this week on the process by which Kavanagh was appointed.

Kavanagh has been chief executive of racing’s ruling body since it was formed in 2001, even though government guidelines on chief executives of semi-State bodies say they should serve no more than one seven-year term.

He began a third term at the weekend after a business case was presented to government by Joe Keeling earlier this year.

Controversy has arisen over how the position was not advertised, but also over how Minister for Public Expenditure Pascal Donohoe signed off on the appointment in the belief the HRI board had approved it, something which has been subsequently queried.

Subsequent criticism

Keeling apologised to the board in July for the way Kavanagh’s appointment was processed, but there has been subsequent criticism from TDs, while the Dáil’s Public Account Committee is seeking “a full and detailed explanation of the circumstances surrounding the appointment”.

Today’s board meeting reviewed matters concerning the reappointment, and in a statement said it examined “elements of the commentary and misunderstandings” which have followed. It expressed regret the matter has become the subject of public concern.

The board rejected suggestions the chairman “intentionally misled the relevant government departments” and said that from 2011 the board mandated the then HRI chairman Denis Brosnan to advance outstanding matters regarding the resolution of the chief executive’s contract and any related matters.

This mandate was transferred to Keeling when he assumed the chairmanship in 2013.

The board stated Keeling’s actions and intentions reflected its views on the CEO contract but recognised that “a more collegiate approach would have improved the process”.