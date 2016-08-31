Grey Gatsby may get ideal ground conditions for Champions Stakes

Saturday week’s race at Leopardstown is set to be run on “good to firm” ground

Brian O'Connor

Trainer Kevin Ryan celebrates after winning the 2014 QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes with The Grey Gatsby. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Trainer Kevin Ryan celebrates after winning the 2014 QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes with The Grey Gatsby. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Leopardstown’s authorities say Saturday week’s QIPCO Irish Champions Stakes will ideally be run on “good to firm” ground, which is perfect news for the 2014 race winner, The Grey Gatsby.

Such quick conditions currently apply at the Dublin track ahead of Irish Champions Weekend but the longer-term weather outlook is unsettled which puts any potential watering firmly in a “review” category.

“It’s very difficult to predict so far ahead but we’re told there will be rain about. A lot of the time we don’t get what the rest of the country gets so we’ll have to keep things under review. Obviously if we don’t get rain we will be watering,” said Leopardstown’s chief executive Pat Keogh.

“What every track tries to achieve is good to firm going for top-quality flat racing.”

Dermot Weld has already outlined concerns about the ground potentially turning too fast for both his dual-Derby winner, Harzand, and the top older horse, Fascinating Rock.

But fast going is precisely what cross-Channel-based Kevin Ryan wants for his star, The Grey Gatsby.

Memorable finish

The Grey beat Australia in a memorable finish to the inaugural Champions Weekend feature two years ago but hasn’t won since.

“It looks like the ground is going to be okay for him in Ireland. He’s got a good few targets before the end of the year so as long as the ground comes for him hopefully he’ll get his head in front,” Ryan said.

“Dermot Weld is concerned the ground is going to be quick for his horse [Harzand] so they know what the forecast is going to be for the next 10 days or so.”

However, the weather played a major late role in last year’s Champion Stakes, with overnight rain leading into the race prompting a re-jigging of the programme. The big €1.25 million feature was brought forward by an hour in order to give Golden Horn and co first go on Leopardstown’s outer course.

“We had to move things around but in terms of the ground it turned out lovely,” said Keogh.

