Gordon Elliott undecided on future of Gigginstown pair

Apple’s Jade and Don Poli’s runs at Down Royal disappointed the Co Meath trainer

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Barry Geraghty on Ivanovich Gorbatov leads from Bryan Cooper on Apple’s Jade during the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this year. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Barry Geraghty on Ivanovich Gorbatov leads from Bryan Cooper on Apple’s Jade during the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this year. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

 

Gordon Elliott is in no rush to commit Apple’s Jade and Don Poli to future targets following their disappointing runs at Down Royal last week.

The high-class pair were part of a formidable team of Gigginstown House Stud-owned horses to join Elliott following the shock split with champion trainer Willie Mullins.

Apple’s Jade, so impressive when winning at Aintree and Punchestown in the spring, made her seasonal reappearance and debut for her new trainer in Friday’s WKD Hurdle, but was beaten into second by outsider Rashaan.

Don Poli, the winner of three Grade Ones and third in last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, was pulled up in the JNwine.com Champion Chase on Saturday.

“I was probably a bit more deflated with Apple’s Jade than I was with Don Poli,” said Elliott.

“He’s one of those horses you can never trust. When you’ve had that many hard races all your life, you’re going to kick the towel in at some stage.

“With Apple’s Jade, you might have to question the juvenile form when you see the way Ivanovich Gorbatov [Triumph Hurdle winner] ran on Sunday.”

Asked whether the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse could be considered for Apple’s Jade, the trainer said: “If the ground comes up soft you never know.

“I’ll have to talk to Michael and Eddie [O’Leary], but I wouldn’t be surprised if we stepped up in trip and kept her against her own sex.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.