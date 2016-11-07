Gordon Elliott undecided on future of Gigginstown pair

Gordon Elliott is in no rush to commit Apple’s Jade and Don Poli to future targets following their disappointing runs at Down Royal last week.

The high-class pair were part of a formidable team of Gigginstown House Stud-owned horses to join Elliott following the shock split with champion trainer Willie Mullins.

Apple’s Jade, so impressive when winning at Aintree and Punchestown in the spring, made her seasonal reappearance and debut for her new trainer in Friday’s WKD Hurdle, but was beaten into second by outsider Rashaan.

Don Poli, the winner of three Grade Ones and third in last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, was pulled up in the JNwine.com Champion Chase on Saturday.

“I was probably a bit more deflated with Apple’s Jade than I was with Don Poli,” said Elliott.

“He’s one of those horses you can never trust. When you’ve had that many hard races all your life, you’re going to kick the towel in at some stage.

“With Apple’s Jade, you might have to question the juvenile form when you see the way Ivanovich Gorbatov [Triumph Hurdle winner] ran on Sunday.”

Asked whether the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse could be considered for Apple’s Jade, the trainer said: “If the ground comes up soft you never know.

“I’ll have to talk to Michael and Eddie [O’Leary], but I wouldn’t be surprised if we stepped up in trip and kept her against her own sex.”