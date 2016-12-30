Gordon Elliott seeks to end big year with final flourish at Newbury

Gordon Elliott aims to end his hugely successful 2016 with a Grade One flourish when Baltazar d’Allier lines up in Saturday’s Betfred Challow Novices Hurdle at Newbury.

The two-and-a-half mile event has a roll-of-honour which includes illustrious names such as Denman and Reve de Sivola and there appears to be ample potential for another major star to emerge from the final top-flight event of the year.

The top five major trainers in Britain are set to be represented including by the unbeaten Robin Roe from Dan Skelton’s yard.

However, Ireland’s leading trainer hasn’t been dissuaded from bidding for cross-channel Grade One glory with Baltazar d’Allier, an impressive Navan winner for owner JP McManus last month.

The runner-up that day, Mighty Stowaway, failed to boost the form at Limerick on Thursday but Baltazar d’Allier appears here instead of his more experienced stable companions Death Duty and Blood Crazed Tiger who had been in the race at the five-day stage.

Stepping stones

“It is a very competitive race but it’s a Grade One and that is to be expected,” Elliott said. “All these races are stepping stones and the racing is so competitive at this time of year that you have to split the horses up a bit.”

Dominant in the major handicap prizes in Ireland this season, Outlander’s Lexus Chase win on Wednesday was Elliott’s second Grade One success of the current campaign.

His career Grade One tally in Britain to date comes to just four, although the last of them was Don Cossack’s superb Cheltenham Gold Cup success in March.

The scale of Baltazar d’Allier’s task on just his second racecourse start is significant with opposition that also includes the proven Grade Two winner Messire Des Obeaux from Alan King’s stable.

“The ground is on the slow side which will suit him,” King said. “We’re very happy with our horse at home and this was the obvious place to come after Sandown. It looks a proper Grade One.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott will also be represented on the Newbury card by the Davy Russell ridden Kings Bandit in a handicap hurdle.