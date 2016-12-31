Gordon Elliott’s Baltazar D’Allier puts up a good fight at Newbury

Messire Des Obeaux ran out a comprehensive winner of the Betfred Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury.

Having made a winning reappearance in a Bangor handicap before claiming a Grade Two prize at Sandown, Alan King’s charge was chasing a hat-trick in this Grade One event.

The 100-30 chance travelled powerfully throughout the two-mile-five-furlong contest in the hands of Daryl Jacob and cruised to the lead between the final two flights as pacesetting outsider Major Mac began to falter.

Gordon Elliott’s Irish challenger Baltazar D’Allier emerged as a threat jumping the final obstacle, but Messire Des Obeaux kept up the gallop on the run-in to score by two lengths.

Baltazar D’Allier was far from disgraced in second, making just his second appearance under rules after winning at Naas, with Ami Desbois third.

Robin Roe, the strongly-supported 7-4 favourite, was given an ultra-confident ride by Harry Skelton and was still last turning for home.

The Dan Skelton-trained gelding was just beginning to make his move when he came to grief at the third-last.

King said: “Last time was the first time he had to battle and I’m sure they learn from that. I was delighted with him today. It seemed an awful long way from the last, but he held on.

“He pricked his ears after the last, but hopefully if something had come at him he’d have gone again. He travelled really well and was making ground down the back at his hurdles.

“I felt it was one of the best Challow Hurdles we’ve seen for some time. I was hopeful he’d run well, but I certainly wasn’t confident he’d win.

“I’ve said all year I can’t wait to see him over fences next season, but he is not doing too badly over hurdles. He might well go to Cheltenham at the end of January for trials day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I see no reason to go up in trip with him — there is no doubt in the future he will get three miles, but two and a half is ideal for him at this stage.

“I still think this horse is all about next year and this year is a bonus. I can’t wait until he sees a fence in a year’s time.

“Of the staying ones (novice hurdlers), he’d be as good as we’ve got I think, but I hope he’s got a bit future as well.”