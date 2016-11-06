Gordon Elliott likely to aim Don Poli at the Grand National

Gordon Elliott is likely to aim Don Poli at the Grand National instead of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The seven-year-old won twice at the Cheltenham Festival for previous trainer Willie Mullins and finished third in the Gold Cup in March.

Along with Apple’s Jade, another to disappoint on her first outing for Elliott, he had the highest profile of the horses Gigginstown House Stud removed from Mullins.

Reappearing in the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal on Saturday Don Poli was never travelling from an early stage and was pulled up by Barry Geraghty half a mile from home.

The race was won by Henry de Bromhead’s Valseur Lido, another removed from the Mullins camp.

“He didn’t want to go from the first fence so I don’t know. I’d say Grand National but we’ll get him home and see,” said Elliott.