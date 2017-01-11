Gold Cup winner Don Cossack has been retired

Gordon Elliot confirmed this morning that the Michael O’Leary horse suffered a setback

Don Cossack ridden by Bryan Cooper comes home to win the Gold Cup at the 2016 Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Inpho

Don Cossack, winner of the 2016 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, has been retired after suffering a setback, trainer Gordon Elliott has announced.

Owned by Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud, Don Cossack held off Djakadam to win the most prestigious prize in National Hunt racing last March.

He subsequently suffered an injury when being prepared for the Punchestown Festival but had been working towards a return to action next month.

However, Elliott reports the 10-year-old to have heat in his leg, with connections opting to retire their star performer.

Elliott told his Betfair blog: ”I am very sad to report that Don Cossack has suffered a setback and will now be retired.

“We found that he had a bit of heat in his leg yesterday and we’ve made the decision to call time.”

Don Cossack was beaten just twice in 12 starts since October 2014, settling for third in the 2015 Ryanair Chase and falling in the 2015 King George VI Chase when still holding every chance.

Connections had been making bullish noises recently about a return, but they had said from the outset that if there were any forms of complication he would be retired.

Elliott added: “It’s a real sickener for Gigginstown, myself, Bryan Cooper and the whole yard.

“We knew it was never certain we would get him back to the racecourse and even after that, to get him back to his best, but we were hopeful and he was on track for a run at Gowran Park next month.

“He’s a horse of a lifetime and he owes us nothing. I said all season that if he had any sort of setback at all we would not abuse him and retire him straight away.

“He’s won Grade Ones at Cheltenham, Aintree, Punchestown, Fairyhouse and Down Royal. He was the top-rated horse in Britain and Ireland for the last two seasons running and we’d have loved to see him take on Thistlecrack in the Gold Cup. It would have been a cracking race.

“That’s racing as they say and we have to let that go now and find something else to take on Thistlecrack.

“It was one of the highlights of my career when Don Cossack won the Gold Cup for us last year and he retires a champion. As I said already, he owes us absolutely nothing and a peaceful retirement awaits him out in Gigginstown.”

Don Cossack’s retirement means neither of the last two Gold Cup winners are in contention for the prize this year, with 2015 winner Coneygree ruled out of the race earlier in the week.

