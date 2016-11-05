Front-running Highland Reel takes Breeders Cup Turf for Aidan O’Brian

Aidan O’Brien’s No. 2 jockey Seamus Heffernan gave Ballydoyle’s second-string Highland Reel a first class ride to secure his maiden Breeders Cup success in the $2 million Turf at Santa Anita on Saturday night.

Immediately taking the initiative at the start, Heffernan sent Highland Reel into the lead as his stable companion Found appeared to knuckle momentarily leaving the stalls.

As the Arc winner raced at the rear of the field, the horse Found beat to win at Chantilly was left alone at the front and Heffernan was given enough rope in the lead that he was able to kick over half a mile out and poach a race-winning lead.

O’Brien later confirmed Found would be retired.

The US favourite Flintshire tried hard to run Highland Reel down in the straight but never looked like overhauling the Irish star and came up a couple of lengths short. Found ran on to be third.

It was a vintage ride by the 45 year old Kildare jockey who has been a stalwart of O’Brien’s Ballydoyle reign for two decades and had adopted similarly decisive front-running tactics in America last year when Highland Reel landed the Secretariat Stakes.

“If I’d the choice I’d have gone for Found too,” Heffernan said. “This is a very straightforward horse, very sound, and he stays hard. It’s nice to be on the team and it’s nice to get the opportunity,”

It was an 11th Breeders Cup victory for O’Brien who was securing a 22nd Group-Grade 1 success of 2016.

“Seamus has given him a star ride,” Ireland’s champion trainer said. “He’s a great horse and has been thriving every month.”

O’Brien said he was pleased with Found’s effort and the filly was finishing noticeably well in the closing stages in her attempt to defend the Turf crown she won in Keeneland a year ago.