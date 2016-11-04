Frederik Tylicki paralysed from legs down after Kempton fall

Jockey Frederik Tylicki has been told by doctors he has a T7 paralysis — meaning he has movement in the upper half of his body but not lower — after he sustained spinal injuries from a fall at Kempton on Monday.

The Injured Jockeys Fund announced the news in a statement on Friday evening.

Tylicki was admitted to the major trauma unit at St George’s Hospital in Tooting after he fell from the David Elsworth-trained Nellie Deen in a four-horse melee that led to the abandonment of the meeting.

Lisa Hancock, CEO of the IJF, said: “After his fall at Kempton Park Racecourse earlier this week, Freddy Tylicki was transferred to St George’s Hospital in London, where he has since undergone surgery to his spine.

“His surgical team have confirmed that Freddy has a T7 paralysis, which means he has movement in the upper half of his body but not his lower.

“Freddy remains in intensive care and is not receiving any visitors for the foreseeable future.

“His family would like to thank the St George’s staff for the care he has received. As this is a very difficult time for Freddy and his family, they would like to thank everyone for their good wishes, and for continuing to respect their privacy.”

Tylicki was airlifted to hospital when Nellie Deen and her rider both fell halfway through a one-mile maiden for fillies.

Jim Crowley, who was riding Electrify, was consequently brought down, but the newly-crowned champion jockey, who was taken by road ambulance to hospital, escaped from the pile-up with a broken nose and was released that evening.

Steve Drowne avoided injury when his mount, Skara Mae, was also brought down, while Ted Durcan was unseated from Sovrano Dolce and suffered a broken ankle.

Tylicki had this year been an emerging force in the weighing room, having claimed a first Group One victory aboard Speedy Boarding at Deauville in August.

He then secured a second top-level Flat triumph when the same filly won the Prix de l’Opera on Arc weekend at Chantilly in October.

Tylicki was named champion apprentice jockey in 2009 and counted the John Smith’s Cup at York amongst his other previous big-race victories.

Born in Germany — his father was a three-times champion jockey in his homeland – Tylicki moved to Ireland with his family as a 14-year-old.

His first significant role in racing was as an apprentice to Dermot Weld, in County Kildare, before he assumed a role at Jim Bolger’s County Carlow yard for three and a half years.

In 2008, the rider moved to North Yorkshire and was apprenticed to Malton handler Richard Fahey, for whom he rode his first British winner on Kings College Boy in June that year.

A month later, Fahey and Tylicki teamed up to claim success in the prestigious John Smith’s Cup with Flying Clarets.

Tylicki had developed a fruitful alliance with many trainers on the northern circuit but missed half of the 2010 campaign when he fractured a shoulder at Musselburgh in June of that year.

In 2014, the jockey decided to launch a freelance career in Newmarket and had this season made the breakthrough into the higher echelons of the sport, having developed a strong bond with Speedy Boarding’s trainer James Fanshawe.

He was also called upon to wear the famous royal blue silks of Godolphin, while he also rode for Classic-winning handlers Luca Cumani, Roger Varian and Michael Bell.

Reacting to the news, Fahey said: “It is very sad. Freddy is a tough cookie. He was a cracking fellow in his time with us and was very dedicated and driven in everything he did.

“I’m sure Freddy will make the best of it as he made the best out of everything. Hopefully there will be a way found to help him.”

Fanshawe has enjoyed a golden autumn with Tylicki and vowed to do whatever he can to help him and his family.

The Pegasus Stable handler said: “Freddy has been a major part of the team. He has ridden out twice a week, every week for the past three seasons, apart from when he was in Dubai.

“I felt this season he had a real breakthrough, riding two Group One winners and a Group Two in France. I thought he rode the most fantastic race to be second on Speedy Boarding in the Fillies & Mares on Champions Day.

“He had just started to get a name for himself as a big-race jockey and was in demand for outside rides.

“He has really battled back from being champion apprentice and having an injury after that. He has always been very hungry and this year everything had really started to fall into place.

“Freddy has a tremendous character and this will help him with the battle ahead. We will endeavour to do whatever we can to help him, his sister Madeleine and his mum Irene.”