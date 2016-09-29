Frankie Dettori to saddle Order Of St George in Arc

Aiden O’Brien charges Italian jockey with Gold Cup winner in Sunday’s feature at Chantilly

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Frankie Dettori will ride Order of St George as he attempts to win a fifth Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly on Sunday. Photograph: PA.

Frankie Dettori will ride Order of St George as he attempts to win a fifth Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly on Sunday. Photograph: PA.

 

Frankie Dettori will ride Gold Cup winner Order Of St George for Aidan O’Brien in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly on Sunday.

Dettori, who will be seeking a fifth win in the 12-furlong feature, had been provisionally booked by trainer Dermot Weld for the 2015 Champion Stakes winner Fascinating Rock on Monday, but his participation was ruled out 24 hours later.

O’Brien’s charge has run twice since his finest hour at Royal Ascot, winning the Irish St Leger Trial but surprisingly beaten at odds of 1 to 7 in the Irish Leger itself.

The Galileo colt will be running over a mile and a half for the first time.

Speaking in his blog as an ambassador for Ladbrokes, Dettori said: “I’ve picked up the ride on Order Of St George and I’m every bit as thrilled as I was when I rode Camelot [for O’Brien] in the race four years ago.

“I was getting a bit anxious that I might miss out on an Arc ride after Fascinating Rock failed to make the race so I am delighted that Aidan has asked me to ride for him again.

“Everyone knows Aidan has had this race in mind for my horse for a while and the record of stayers in the race is good.

“His best form is probably over further but Marienbard had run in a Gold Cup the year before he went on to win the Arc for me, so I know it can be done. I wouldn’t be too worried about the trip.

“Postponed is clearly the biggest threat. It’s difficult to see any flaws in the favourite but my horse is trained by a genius. Now I’ve had the good news confirmed I can relax a bit and start looking forward to a big run.”

O’Brien is also set to saddle Found and Highland Reel, who are expected to be ridden by Ryan Moore and Seamie Heffernan respectively in a race that will see a maximum of 16 runners.

Postponed is unbeaten in four starts since joining Roger Varian, enjoying Group One victories in the Dubai Sheema Classic, the Coronation Cup and the Juddmonte International.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.