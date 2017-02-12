Foxrock justifies odds as On The Fringe misses out on comeback

Enda Bolger-trained horse is as low as 2-1 to win Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham again

Brian O'Connor

Foxrock ridden by Katie Walsh comes home to win the Leopardstown Inn Hunters Chase. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Foxrock ridden by Katie Walsh comes home to win the Leopardstown Inn Hunters Chase. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

The champion hunter-chaser On The Fringe just failed to get a fairytale comeback to action at Leopardstown on Sunday but indicated he was on target to defend his Cheltenham crown next month.

If the race-fit 2-5 favourite Foxrock ultimately emerged best in a titanic duel for the Leopardstown Inn Hunters Chase, On The Fringe fans could take consolation that he isn’t eligible to run at Cheltenham in the Foxhunters and that their veteran hero has a history of stepping up his game at the festival.

In that context it was an immensely encouraging first run in almost 10 months. “We were taking on different gravy with Foxrock and our lad showed the sparkle is still there and he still has a hunger for it. You would like to think he will come on for the run,” said On The Fringe’s trainer Enda Bolger.

On The Fringe, who became the first horse to complete the Foxhunters Triple Crown at Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown in 2015 and who repeated the hat-trick last year, is as low as 2-1 for next month’s festival race.

Foxrock will instead run at Gowran next month in the Tetratema Cup and will get entries in both the English and Irish Grand Nationals.

“It will be interesting to see what weight he gets for Aintree on Tuesday,” said trainer Ted Walsh.

Sunday’s crowd of 9,376 was slightly up on last year. Tote turnover of €677,212 was up from €507,955 a year ago, but bookmaker betting was down to €732,261 from €848,647. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.