Former Irish Derby winner Hurricane Run dies

Hurricane Run, winner of the Irish Derby, Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, has died at stud in Germany.

The 14-year-old had to be put down after complications during surgery at Gestut Ammerland.

“Unfortunately he died today. Due to complications during surgery, we had to put him down,” said Gestut Ammerland’s Katharina Muggenthaler.

“He was such a nice character.”

A son of Montjeu, Hurricane Run enjoyed a stellar racing career under the guidance of Andre Fabre.

The news came as a shock to the French trainer, who visited the horse only recently.

“It’s very sad news. I saw him a month ago and he looked great,” said Fabre.

“He was a fantastic horse for me.”

Purchased by Michael Tabor prior to his Arc prep in the Prix Niel, Hurricane Run won eight of his 14 starts, and in addition to his victories at the Curragh and Longchamp in 2005, he also captured the Tattersalls Gold Cup, again at the Curragh, and King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in 2006.

Kieren Fallon rode him to four of his career triumphs and was in the saddle for the Irish Derby and Arc, with Christophe Soumillon also guiding him to success on four occasions.

He earned almost £2.5million in prize-money and enjoyed a successful career at stud, with one of his sons, Ectot, putting his name in lights with victory in the Turf Classic Stakes at Belmont in October.