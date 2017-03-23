Enda Bolger expects an Aintree response from On The Fringe

‘He does love Aintree... Maybe the ground was a little quick for him at Cheltenham’

On The Fringe, with Nina Carberry up, jumps the last on the way to winning the Foxhunter Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2015. Photograph: Getty Images

On The Fringe, with Nina Carberry up, jumps the last on the way to winning the Foxhunter Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2015. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Enda Bolger is hoping a return to the Aintree fences will help On The Fringe bounce back to winning form after he was beaten at Cheltenham last week.

The pre-eminent hunter chaser of his day was looking to win at the Festival for the third successive year but could only stay on into fourth behind Pacha Du Polder.

He has also won Aintree’s Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase for the past two seasons and his trainer is looking forward to him returning to Merseyside, for which he is one of 38 entries.

“All going well he’ll be at Aintree,” said Bolger.

“He came back safe and sound which is the main thing, maybe the ground was a little quick for him at Cheltenham.

“By the time of the race it had even quickened up from when I walked it in the morning, but we’re only looking forwards now, not back.

“He does love Aintree, he seems to come alive over those fences so hopefully that is in our favour.

“He had a lot of ground to make up at Cheltenham and just stayed on one-paced, but at Aintree he seems to be able to go with them early even though it’s a shorter trip.”

Cheltenham winner Pacha Du Polder will aim to follow up for Paul Nicholls while Balnaslow, who was prominent throughout, is another in the mix.

Persian Snow, Grand Vision, Big Fella Thanks and Black Thunder are other notable entries.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.