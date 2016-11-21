Emotional Punchestown victory for Tylicki family

Jockey Freddy Tylicki was in the thoughts of everyone at Punchestown on Sunday after his sister Madeleine saddled her first winner as a trainer with First To Boogie.

It’s been less than a month since Tylicki was left paralysed from the waist down following a horrific accident at Kempton, after which Madeleine was a constant presence at his bedside.

The German-born Group 1 winning rider, who moved to Ireland at the age of 15, and who was a champion apprentice in Britain in 2009, is beginning his rehabilitation in Britain and was able to FaceTime his sister as she led First To Boogie and Davy Russell back to the winner’s enclosure.

“It’s very special, to have it now after a difficult time. It will put a smile back on the family’s face again,” Madeleine Tylicki said following the well backed winner’s 6-4 success in the handicap hurdle. “Freddy rang me straight away and he’s absolutely delighted. He’s a very determined young man. I’m absolutely confident he’ll fight through this. But it’s tough.”

Tylicki took out a training licence only in June and Russell added: “It’s a very important winner for everyone concerned. Hopefully it will be a boost for Freddy.”

Much of the race was obscured in thick fog at Punchestown but First To Boogie emerged in front on the run to the last.

Beating record

Henry de Bromhead is at the opposite end of the training spectrum to Tylicki and may beat his best ever tally of winners in a season by Christmas. The Co Waterford trainer could be forgiven for thinking much further ahead, though, with his unbeaten star novice chaser, Identity Thief.

The Michael O’Leary owned Grade 1 winning hurdler made it two from two over fences when leading home a de Bromhead 1-2-3 in the Ryans Cleaning Craddockstown Chase, a race he won a year previously with Sizing John and in 2009 with Sizing Europe.

Identity Thief got the better of his stable companion Ordinary World on the run-in of the Grade 2 event but jockey Bryan Cooper always felt in control.

“We hoped he would improve over fences, which he has, and I’m delighted with that. It was hard to judge in the fog but they went a good pace and he jumped well. He’ll got to Leopardstown now on December 26th,” de Bromhead said.

The trainer’s best tally up to now was 49 in the 2014-15 season but Monalee’s later victory in a maiden hurdle moved de Bromhead to 41 for this campaign already.