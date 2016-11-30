Douvan’s 5-1 odds in Sandown chase ‘crazy’ – Ruby Walsh

Mullins’s horse unbeaten over fences, yet some layers initially priced him fourth favourite

Douvan, with Ruby Walsh on board, winning the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham earlier this year. Photograph: Sportsfile/Corbis via Getty Images

Douvan, with Ruby Walsh on board, winning the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham earlier this year. Photograph: Sportsfile/Corbis via Getty Images

 

Ruby Walsh has described the initial odds of 5-1 quoted by bookmakers for Douvan in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase as “crazy”.

Last season’s Arkle Trophy winner is unbeaten over fences and is odds-on at around 4-6 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase, yet some layers felt obliged to price him up as fourth favourite for the Sandown showpiece on Saturday.

Willie Mullins, who also has Un De Sceaux in the race, has yet to firm up plans which may have been the reason for the bookmakers’ decision.

Backed down to as low as 4-7 on Tuesday, Douvan was a shade odds against at around 11-8 on Wednesday with his stablemate second best at 11-4.

“Willie Mullins will make a decision on Douvan running in the Tingle Creek Chase at declaration time, but pricing him up at 4-1 or 5-1 was crazy,” Walsh told his Paddy Power blog.

Unbeaten

“He’s the odds-on favourite for the Champion Chase, is unbeaten since he joined us in Closutton, and we’ve never made any secret of how highly we rate him – and the reigning champ Sprinter Sacre was retired a few weeks ago.

“Gary Moore’s Ar Mad put in a hell of a performance here last year, but hasn’t run since February after getting injured, while his stablemate Sire De Grugy is rising 11 in a month’s time. Most of the others are also more exposed.

“If the bookmakers decided for some reason to price Douvan like he wasn’t going to run, that’s their problem, not ours. I expect him to run a big race if he takes part, but I also expect Un De Sceaux to do the same if he runs.

“Don’t forget Willie entered both at the initial entry stage and hadn’t said anything to contradict that before the bookies’ alarm bells started ringing yesterday.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.