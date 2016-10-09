Donagh Meyler steps in to win Munster National on Tiger Roll

Donagh Meyler made the most of a spare ride on Tiger Roll to lift the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National Handicap Chase at Limerick.

Lisa O’Neill was down to ride Gordon Elliott’s charge but she switched to Wrath Of Titans after Bryan Cooper was injured on Saturday.

Tiger Roll (20-1) was one of five in the three-mile feature for owners Gigginstown House Stud and the six-year-old put his best foot forward to land the spoils.

Rogue Angel, in the same colours, set the pace from Kylecrue but he faded in the final half-mile. It was there Tiger Roll could be seen making eye-catching progress.

Leading after the third-last fence, Tiger Roll asserted and bounded clear to win by seven lengths. Stellar Notion was second with Kylecrue third, three and a quarter lengths away.

Elliott said: “All credit to Eddie O’Leary (Gigginstown racing manager) as I wanted to take him out with the ground drying up all the time. He was right and I was wrong. We have been lucky in all the Nationals this year.

“Donagh has only had a few rides for us but has been very lucky winning the Galway Plate as well. Lisa will be disappointed, but she wouldn’t have swapped the other lad (Wrath Of Titans).

“She had her big day in Listowel (winning the Kerry National) and understands we are all a team.”

The race was named in honour of former leading amateur JT McNamara who died in July.

His wife Caroline and their children Harry, Dylan and Olivia made the presentations afterwards.