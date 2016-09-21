Dermot Weld pins Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hopes on Harzand

Longchamp’s redevelopment means the prestigious Arc meeting is being relocated to just outside Paris at French racing’s other showpiece racecourse. Building work means the Arc will still be on its travels in 2017, with Chantilly the favourite to again host.

The immediate logistic implications of this year’s switch include a reduced 40,000 crowd capacity at Chantilly but it is the racing implications, particularly any potential impact from the draw, that are more relevant to Weld.

“I would personally much prefer if the Arc was run at Longchamp. My experience of Chantilly includes Famous Name getting beaten by a head there for the French Derby when he was drawn 17. The draw has a huge impact at Chantilly, including over a mile and a half,” he said.

If the memory of Famous Name’s 2008 Prix du Jockey Club defeat to Vision d’Etat rankles with Weld and champion jockey Pat Smullen, then it will finally be banished back at the famously picturesque track should Harzand add the Arc to his Derby triumphs at Epsom and the Curragh.

Hat-trick

Another Aga Khan-owned star, Sinndar, remains the only horse ever to complete the hat-trick of both the English and Irish Derbies and the Arc. Harzand returned sore on a hind leg after failing to justify favouritism in the Irish Champion Stakes earlier this month but is now back in full health.

“Pat Smullen rode him for the first time since Leopardstown this morning. They did a bit of work and the horse went nicely,” said Weld who is confident there will be no lingering impact on Harzand on the back of his latest injury setback this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sea The Stars colt famously only got a last-minute green light to run at Epsom after a foot problem on the morning of the race threatened his participation. Harzand was sore after that race too and faced a battle against time after that to be ready for the Curragh Derby but ultimately overcame every problem in style.

“This horse is as tough as teak, that’s the great thing about him. He is a very healthy horse, both mentally and physically,” Weld said.

Harzand is a general 10-1 shot in most ante-post betting lists for the Arc, alongside Aidan O’Brien’s filly, Found. Her stable companion, Order Of St George, is also a likely starter at Chantilly despite his shock defeat at 1-7 in the Irish St Leger.

It is an Arc that is shaping up to be a truly international contest. The star British- based older horse, Postponed, remains favourite with the brilliant French filly, La Cressonniere, second best. The Japanese Derby winner Makahiki, winner of the Prix Niel on his first European start, is also ahead of the Irish stars in the betting.

Weld’s star older horse Fascinating Rock is prominent in many books to successfully defend his English Champion Stakes title but the trainer insists the Arc also remains a possible target for him, while the filly Almela could also go to Chantilly over Arc weekend for the Prix de Royallieu.

Home action

This weekend’s home action will be at the Curragh and the Weld-Aga Khan team will aim for Group 3 success with Eziyra in the race named after the trainer’s parents, the CL & MF Weld Park Stakes. A total of 15 remain in the race after the five-day stage including the Godolphin pair, Grecian Light and Wuheida.

The feature will be the Group 2 Juddmonte Beresford Stakes which sees Aidan O’Brien with nine of the 17 remaining possibles.

A number of them, including the promising Capri, are also engaged in Newmarket’s Royal Lodge Stakes on Saturday but one supplementary entry into the Beresford is Jessica Harrington’s Escape Clause. The son of Lawman won on his debut at Listowel last week.

O’Brien has trained a record 15 winners of the Beresford which boasts an outstanding roll of honour with past winners being Nijinsky (1969,) Sadlers Wells (1983) and Sea The Stars (2008).

Ground conditions on the Curragh’s straight course were officially “yielding” yesterday although the forecast for the rest of the week is unsettled.

Toscanini is the top-rated among 18 entries left in the Group 3 Renaissance Stakes. Michael Halford’s runner was a beaten favourite behind Ardhoomey in the Flying Five over Champions Weekend.