Dermot Weld confirms Harzand for Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

‘But he’s a brave horse, he’s making good progress and he’ll be back for the Arc’

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Dermot Weld has confirmed Harzand will run in the Arc. Photograph: Getty

Dual Derby winner Harzand will run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, confirmed trainer Dermot Weld.

The Sea The Stars colt developed lameness after he was struck into during the Irish Champion Stakes, in which he finished eighth, at Leopardstown on Saturday.

But his trainer said Harzand is now making “good progress”, and will be fit enough to take his place in the Arc line-up at Chantilly on October 2nd.

Weld told the Daily Mirror: “We will have him back on Monday — that’s the plan.

“He doesn’t need antibiotics and his leg will heal in the next couple of days.

“What happened was a total accident — a horse behind just ran into the tail end of him.

“But he’s a brave horse, he’s making good progress and he’ll be back for the Arc.”

