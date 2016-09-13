Dermot Weld believes bruised Harzand can still make Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

Harzand’s chances of lining up in next month’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe appear to be improving with trainer Dermot Weld estimating it is “60-40” about the dual-Derby winner making it to Chantilly.

The Epsom and Curragh Derby hero started a 2/1 favourite for Saturday’s QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown but finished only eighth to Almanzor after being hit early in the race.

Harzand was reported sore on a hind-joint a day later but X-rays have turned up clear. Weld believes it to be a relatively straightforward case of bruising and isn’t ruling out at trip to Paris for the Aga Khan owned son of Sea The Stars.

“It is bruising that we’re dealing with and it will take the next week for it to subside before we then review the situation,” the trainer said.

“It was X-rayed this morning and there is not fracture so after that I would say it is 60-40 about him for the Arc. The incident happened early in the race. It was totally accidental with another runner a bit free and just going into the back of him.”

Harzand slipped to 12/1 in many Arc ante-post betting lists after the ‘Irish Champions Weekend’, while his stable companion Fascinating Rock is a 20/1 shot for Europe’s premier all-aged contest.

Fascinating Rock missed Saturday’s Irish Champion Stakes after returning an unsatisfactory blood picture on the eve of the race.

“Fascinating Rock is having a week of relaxation to get his blood picture right. The Arc is definitely on his agenda. We will be keeping a close eye on the weather in France where it’s very hot at the moment. It will either be the Arc or the English Champion for him,” Weld said.

Zhukova has emerged in good shape from her Group Three victory over US Army Ranger at Leopardstown on Saturday and remains on track for the Group One Fillies & Mares Stakes on ‘Champions Day’ at Ascot next month.

However, another Weld entry for that race, last week’s impressive Galway winner, Almela, is set to appear next in the Group Two Prix de Royallieu at Chantilly on the day before the Arc. John Oxx’s Mouramara was the last Irish-trained winner of that race in 2000.

Aidan O’Brien has left his impressive Round Tower winner Intelligence Cross among the contenders for this Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury. The champion trainer can also call on Sportsmanship for the Group Two six-furlong event.

Veteran star

Curragh-based Darren Bunyan could rely on his 50/1 Curragh Stakes winner Hit The Bid in the Mill Reef, while Eddie Lynam has left open the option of running his veteran star Sole Power in the Group Three sprint on the same Newbury card.

Saturday’s impressive juvenile winner Landfall appears likely to now go into winter quarters unbeaten after his two starts and bearing trainer Ken Condon no grudges after suffering perhaps the unkindest cut of all last Christmas.

Condon believes the son of bargain stallion Myboycharlie is a Group One prospect for 2017 but the classics are not an option for a gelding despite Landfall beating the previous ante-post Derby favourite Douglas Macarthur into third at the weekend.

“With him not being by Frankel or Galileo he was gelded last Christmas when we didn’t know anything about him,” Curragh based Condon said. “He obviously can’t run in the classics next year but we could start him off in one of the classic trials.”