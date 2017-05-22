Dermot Weld aiming to bring Titus back in Silver Stakes

Ana O’Brien teams up with Music Box in seven furlong maiden at Gowran on Tuesday

Brian O'Connor

Dermot Weld: seven runners at Gowran on Tuesday alone indicates the powerful yard is returning to normal service. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Dermot Weld: seven runners at Gowran on Tuesday alone indicates the powerful yard is returning to normal service. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Dermot Weld aims to give Titus his first race of 2017 in next month’s Listed Silver Stakes at the Curragh.

The Juddmonte-owned colt impressively beat the Chester Vase winner Venice Beach in his sole start to date in a backend maiden at Leopardstown last October.

That inspired classic hopes for this year and Titus is still as low as 20-1 in some ante-post betting lists for Saturday week’s Derby. However he will miss out on Epsom.

“Titus had a hold up in the Spring so we are looking at the Silver Stakes and after that we will make a plan,” said Weld.

The Silver Stakes has been used in the past as a warm up for the Irish Derby and was won in 2013 by the subsequent Curragh classic hero, Trading Leather.

Titus wasn’t alone among the Weld string in having a less than straightforward Spring but seven runners at Gowran on Tuesday alone indicates the powerful yard is returning to normal service.

Weld has blamed head colds for a recent comparative slowdown in runners and he had just seven runners in all last week.

However Dabulena managed to win a Curragh maiden in good style just prior to that and she can build on that maiden success in Gowran’s fillies conditions race.

The draw hasn’t been kind to some of her stable companions on Tuesday’s card but the Dundalk winner Waitaki has got the lowest stall of all in the seven furlong handicap and that could prove crucial.

Ana O’Brien takes the reins on Music Box who can win at the third time of asking in the seven furlong maiden.

Music Box followed up her controversial Dundalk debut in April with a second to Irishcorrespondent at Leopardstown, a performance that looks a lot better now that the colt is a classic hope in this weekend’s 2,000 Guineas. Aidan O’Brien puts a first-time hood on Music Box.

The opening fillies maiden looks competitive although John Oxx’s Araca should step up for her Curragh debut when she was very slowly away.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.