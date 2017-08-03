Declan McDonogh can guide Whiskey Sour to Galway double

Digeanta and Renneti give Willie Mullins a strong hand in the final conditions event

Brian O'Connor

Aubrey McMahon guides Whiskey Sour to victory in the the Connacht Hotel Handicap at Ballybrit on Monday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Aubrey McMahon guides Whiskey Sour to victory in the the Connacht Hotel Handicap at Ballybrit on Monday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Former champion jockey Declan McDonogh takes over from Aubrey McMahon on Whiskey Sour in Friday evening’s €100,000 Galway feature and the Willie Mullins-trained horse can complete a lucrative festival double.

Whiskey Sour provided McMahon with just the third winner of his short career when springing a 16-1 surprise in Monday’s big amateur highlight.

Whiskey Sour is back at Ballybrit again with a 7lb penalty in a Guinness Handicap which looks a good opportunity for a horse who has two of his three starts around the track. Tara Dylan could be one to lead the chase behind him.

The in-form Mullins team have five Friday runners with both Renneti and Digeanta lining up in the final conditions event.

Renneti’s 104 ratings stands out and a repeat of the flat form that saw him dole out a 14 length rout at Naas last October would make him very hard to beat.

He can be predictable in his unpredictability though and taking Danny Sheehy’s valuable 7lb claim into account Digeanta may prove a reasonable alternative.

The 2015 Irish Cesarewitch winner was one of those most inconvenienced by the slow pace in which Monday’s big amateur race was run at – yet Digeanta ran on noticeably well to finish fourth to Whiskey Sour.

Usually the sight of a Dermot Weld filly lining up for a Galway maiden on the back of a Curragh second would put Muniza in the ‘banker’ league for many.  

The overall form of the Weld team continues to be a concern however although Muniza did put in a perfectly fine debut performance behind Kamili at HQ. Joseph O’Brien supplies an attractive alternative in High Language who belied 25-1 odds on her own debut when third at Gowran.

Golden Spear won the big flat handicap on this card a year ago and is back this time for the opening handicap hurdle.

Tay Lane has a second start for Willie Mullins in this and there won’t be any shortage of punters prepared to bet she will be a more potent force here than at Sligo a fortnight ago.

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.