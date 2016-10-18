Death of Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Francis Flood

Tributes have been paid to the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Francis Flood who died at his home in Co Wicklow yesterday. He was 86.

A former top amateur jockey, Flood became one of Ireland’s leading National Hunt trainers and saddled Glencarrig Lady to win the Gold Cup in 1972. Flood was crowned champion trainer in 1970, the year he won the Irish Grand National with Garoupe. Flood also won the Irish National in 1993 with Ebony Jane and her rider Charlie Swan said: “He was a lovely man and very easy to ride for. He was a gentleman and a very good trainer.”

Another notable winner Flood trained from his Grangecon stables was Bobsline who won a memorable renewal of the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham in 1984. He was ridden by Frank Berry who also rode Glencarrig Lady to her blue-riband victory. “I rode for him for 18 years. He started me off when I came out of my apprenticeship. We got on great and had some great times together,” Berry said.

Flood is survived by his wife, Teresa, and sons, Tom, Francis Jnr and Kevin and daughters, Brid and Mary. His son, Francis, has indicated he will continue training at his father’s yard.