David Wachman to wind up training career at end of season

Less than a year after Curvy provided David Wachman with an 11th Group One success in Woodbine’s EP Taylor Stakes, the Co Tipperary-based trainer has confirmed he will hand in his licence at the end of this season.

Apart from Curvy, Wachman enjoyed a vintage 2015 with Legatissimo’s Group One hat-trick, including a memorable success in the Newmarket 1,000 Guineas, being perhaps the highlight of the 45 year old’s career.

However, the man who began training over jumps before proceeding to the top of the flat game with a string of top-flight winners for the Coolmore syndicate which includes his father-in-law, John Magnier, has decided to call a halt to his 20 year career.

“While not taken easily the decision to retire will allow me to spend more time with my family as well as pursuing various other business interests,” he said in a statement.

Top-class horses

“The nature of training is such that you have plenty of ups and downs but I’ve been lucky enough to have many good days and train some top-class horses during that time.

“Also a big thank you also goes to each and every one of my staff members for their unwavering loyalty, dedication and commitment and I wish them all the very best for future,” he added.

Having saddled 32 winners in Ireland last year, 2016 has proven much less productive with Wachman saddling just four winners so far. His best tally was 40 in 2008.

Originally from Co Kildare, Wachman produced Group One winners in five different countries. They included Bushranger who landed both the Prix Morny and the Middle Park Stakes in 2008.

Another dual-Group One winner was the filly, Again, who landed the 2008 Moyglare at the Curragh before winning the following year’s Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Sudirman won the 2013 Phoenix Stakes.

