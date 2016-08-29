David Wachman to wind up training career at end of season

The Classic-winning trainer David Wachman has announced he will wind up his training career at the end of this season.

The Co Tipperary based handler, 45, masterminded a Group One hat-trick for Legatissimo last year, including the 1,000 Guineas in Newmarket.

He has been producing winners for 20 years, first over jumps and then on the flat, including a string of top-flight winners for the Coolmore syndicate which includes his father-in-law, John Magnier.

“After much deliberation I have decided to hand in my trainer’s licence at the end of this season. While not taken easily the decision to retire will allow me to spend more time with my family as well as pursuing various other business interests,” he said in a statement.

“Over the last twenty years I have trained for many wonderful owners and I would like to extend my deepest gratitude and thanks to them as they have been absolutely central to the success that we have enjoyed here.

“The nature of training is such that you have plenty of ups and downs but I’ve been lucky enough to have many good days and train some top class horses during that time.

“Also a big thank you also goes to each and every one of my staff members for their unwavering loyalty, dedication and commitment and I wish them all the very best for future,” he added.

Originally from Co Kildare, Wachman produced Group One winners in five different countries. They included Bushranger in the Prix Morny and Luas Line in the Garden City Handicap at Belmont.

As well as Legatissimo’s superb campaign, Wachman also produced Curvy to win the EP Taylor Stakes in Canada in 2015. He secured Irish Classic success with Again in the 2009 Irish 1,000 Guineas.