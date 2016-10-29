Confidence growing in Bondi Beach’s Melbourne Cup prospects

O’Brien charge has been targeted at €4.15m handicap all year

Brian O'Connor

Bondi Beach gallops during a Werribee Trackwork Session on October 28th in preparation for the Melbourne Cup. Photograph: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images.

Bondi Beach gallops during a Werribee Trackwork Session on October 28th in preparation for the Melbourne Cup. Photograph: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images.

 

Bondi Beach finished out of the money in last year’s Melbourne Cup but confidence appears to be growing in Australia that the Irish star could prove a big winner in Tuesday morning’s renewal of the “Race that stops a Nation.”

The final make-up of the $6 million (€4.15m) handicap will be completed after Saturday’s racing at Flemington with the fate of the three Irish horses in the draw being of particular interest to connections. A stall in the middle of the field is usually regarded as an advantage.

The Tony Martin-trained Heartbreak City has been popular in ante-post betting for the big race, with the booking of Hong Kong’s champion jockey, Joao Moreira, attracting punter support.

Frankie Dettori will be on board Willie Mullins’s shock Irish Leger winner Wicklow Brave but it is the combination of Bondi Beach and the 2014 winning jockey, Ryan Moore, which appears to have caught the attention of the official handicapper.

Racing Victoria’s Greg Carpenter formulated the original Cup weights and has predicted a much better show from Bondi Beach compared to his 16th in 2015. “This year he won his first two races in pretty soft company well and then in my view had obvious reasons why he wasn’t able to win at his last two.

“He’s obviously had a preparation this year that has only been targeted at this race. He’s a horse that is not garnering as much attention as he probably deserves,” Carpenter told local media in Australia.

On the home front, Bryan Cooper will miss out on this weekend’s Bank Holiday action but aims to return from injury in time for the first Grade 1 of the National Hunt season at Down Royal next Saturday.

The JNwine Champion Chase set up Don Cossack on his Gold Cup winning campaign a year ago and Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud team are set to be represented this time by a strong team that could include Valseur Lido. Cooper sustained a fractured arm earlier this month.

“I am going to see the doctor on Tuesday to see what the latest is on my x-rays and I’d like to think it is a touch better than 50-50 that I get the all clear to resume,” he reported.

“I have kept very fit and feel very strong and I have targeted the Down Royal meeting next weekend for my return,” Cooper added.

Gigginstown has a handful of runners at Wexford’s Sunday fixture, and four at Galway including both Potters Point and Valgor Du Ronceray in a maiden hurdle. It is Potters Point’s first start for Gordon Elliott but the horse flattered to deceive in his final two starts of last season.

Elliott produces an interesting new recruit in the opening maiden at Galway with Canelie having won four bumpers in a row in France. The season’s leading trainer can also land a first and last race double at Wexford.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.