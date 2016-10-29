Confidence growing in Bondi Beach’s Melbourne Cup prospects

Bondi Beach finished out of the money in last year’s Melbourne Cup but confidence appears to be growing in Australia that the Irish star could prove a big winner in Tuesday morning’s renewal of the “Race that stops a Nation.”

The final make-up of the $6 million (€4.15m) handicap will be completed after Saturday’s racing at Flemington with the fate of the three Irish horses in the draw being of particular interest to connections. A stall in the middle of the field is usually regarded as an advantage.

The Tony Martin-trained Heartbreak City has been popular in ante-post betting for the big race, with the booking of Hong Kong’s champion jockey, Joao Moreira, attracting punter support.

Frankie Dettori will be on board Willie Mullins’s shock Irish Leger winner Wicklow Brave but it is the combination of Bondi Beach and the 2014 winning jockey, Ryan Moore, which appears to have caught the attention of the official handicapper.

Racing Victoria’s Greg Carpenter formulated the original Cup weights and has predicted a much better show from Bondi Beach compared to his 16th in 2015. “This year he won his first two races in pretty soft company well and then in my view had obvious reasons why he wasn’t able to win at his last two.

“He’s obviously had a preparation this year that has only been targeted at this race. He’s a horse that is not garnering as much attention as he probably deserves,” Carpenter told local media in Australia.

On the home front, Bryan Cooper will miss out on this weekend’s Bank Holiday action but aims to return from injury in time for the first Grade 1 of the National Hunt season at Down Royal next Saturday.

The JNwine Champion Chase set up Don Cossack on his Gold Cup winning campaign a year ago and Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud team are set to be represented this time by a strong team that could include Valseur Lido. Cooper sustained a fractured arm earlier this month.

“I am going to see the doctor on Tuesday to see what the latest is on my x-rays and I’d like to think it is a touch better than 50-50 that I get the all clear to resume,” he reported.

“I have kept very fit and feel very strong and I have targeted the Down Royal meeting next weekend for my return,” Cooper added.

Gigginstown has a handful of runners at Wexford’s Sunday fixture, and four at Galway including both Potters Point and Valgor Du Ronceray in a maiden hurdle. It is Potters Point’s first start for Gordon Elliott but the horse flattered to deceive in his final two starts of last season.

Elliott produces an interesting new recruit in the opening maiden at Galway with Canelie having won four bumpers in a row in France. The season’s leading trainer can also land a first and last race double at Wexford.