Coneygree emerges from Haydock return unscathed

Coneygree was reassuringly given a clean bill of health the morning after his terrific comeback run at Haydock.

The 2015 Gold Cup winner, trained by Mark Bradstock, had been sidelined for 377 days but produced an uplifting display to finish second behind Cue Card in the Betfair Chase.

Assistant trainer Sara Bradstock told At The Races: “He’s actually fine. In fact, he’s surprisingly fresh as a daisy.

“He’s recovered much quicker than I thought he would.

“He got tired in that ground, but he was beaten before that because he was a little bit ring-rusty — that (the heavy ground) was probably a little bit deep for him to get into top gear.

“After a significant injury, all you want to see is that the horse can still do it and that he still has the engine.

“He answered both of those questions.”

Coneygree is now likely to run in the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton on Stephen’s Day, but a potential trip to Ireland for the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown remains a viable alternative.

Bradstock added: “We’re thinking King George, but we’ll see how it goes.

“A very nice man from Leopardstown is always trying to get us to the Lexus, so that’s a possibility.

“If we think he needs a little bit of a confidence boost and it looks easier in Ireland, we might go there.”